Fancy glamping in a ‘bubble tent’? Luxurious getaways and experiences from Sydney

What’s guaranteed is an exceptional view of the stars at night, as well as secret lookouts that promise spots to catch the wildlife of the bush. So don’t be surprised if you happen to bump into kangaroos, wombats and even the Australian wedge-tailed eagle.

And speaking of eagles, the valley is a mecca for birdwatchers, and sharp-eyed enthusiasts will have a field day identifying some of the more than 237 species of birds in the Central Tablelands of NSW.

Bookings for Bubble Tent Australia start from A$695 (S$657) per tent per night. For more information, go here.

2. PAPERBARK CAMP

Inspired by the wild safaris in Africa, the owners of Paperbark Camp created a tented bush retreat near the white sandy beaches of Jervis Bay – nearby is bushland that was once home to indigenous Australians.

The Paperbark Camp comprises three tents with decor done African safari-style, where you can glamp it up among tall eucalyptus trees. These are built on timber platforms and each one features solar-powered lighting as well as hardwood polished floors, comfortable lounges to recline in and recharge in the quiet woods.