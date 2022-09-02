3 epic road trips you should take from Sydney: Blue Mountains, Pacific Coast and the Outback

There are a few ways to enjoy the panoramic views. You can take a walk from Echo Point at Katoomba to see the Three Sisters, nearly 1km above sea level. Experience the eucalyptus forest, bird watch for crimson rosellas and the superb lyrebird, and breathe in the fresh mountain air.

Alternatively, get on Scenic World and take the Scenic Railway, the world’s steepest single-track funicular at a 52-degree incline in the open terrain. It goes through a cliff tunnel before emerging in the Jamison Valley. Then hop on the world’s largest aerial cable car in the Southern Hemisphere, the Scenic World Skyway. You glide 270m above the ancient ravines as it takes you across 720m for the best views of the Katoomba Falls, Three Sisters, and the Jamison Valley. If you’re averse to heights, be warned: The floors are glass panelled, offering a view of the rainforest canopy.

For more information about the Three Sisters walk, go here.

Must-see stop #2: Jenolan Caves

The Jenolan Caves are one of the most ancient open caves in the world with the most limestone formations. It is generally considered to be one of the great natural wonders of Australia. The caves are a maze of stalactites caverns and passageways with underground rivers.