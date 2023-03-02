Astronaut bunny lanterns, ‘Taiwan LV’ bags, tea: How Taiwan's young people are reviving their grandfathers' traditions

One of the stops is Fang’s parents’ clothing shop, which they’ve been running for many years.

Fang then tasked us with buying ingredients from the wet market to take back to his little studio above the market, where he prepared a meal of local specialties.

He first conceived the idea of showcasing his local neighbourhood culture while he was on a live-and-work programme abroad, he told me. That was when it dawned on him that the quotidian qualities of his own home were equally worthy of being showcased and appreciated. Growing up in a house surrounded by farmland, he had always felt closely connected to Yilan’s produce and the local community.

But when he first started conducting tours around the market, he was met with some not-so-friendly looks from the stallholders, he admitted, as even his own parents didn’t understand what he was doing.

But the close-knit community soon saw the practical value of the business his tours brought. He even started bringing in kitschy, retro-themed merchandise to sell at his parents’ shop, such as striped woven shopping bags that locals affectionately refer to as “Taiwan LV”, erasers styled after red moon blocks used at temples to divine the gods’ will, and cambric shirts emblazoned with “Young Grandpa” like the one he himself wore. His parents now give his guests a hearty welcome when they visit the store, and hand out little “Taiwan LV” bags as gifts.