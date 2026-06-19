Therme Singapore: We visited Bucharest to see what the future S$1b wellness attraction could be like

The greenery is one of the facility's defining features, and something Therme Singapore is expected to adopt as well. The indoor temperature is maintained at 29°C to 30°C year-round and as someone coming from Singapore, I initially wished they would turn it down a notch. But I quickly understood why after my first dip. The pools are also heated and maintained between 33°C and 36°C using natural geothermal water. I could only imagine how magical it would feel to soak in them during winter – but I wonder how this will feel like in hot Singapore.

Here, guests can lounge on sunbeds, unwind on hydromassage and infrared beds, visit steam rooms, and soak in mineral pools and jacuzzi nooks. Or enjoy a relaxed aqua aerobics class in the pool amid the ambient sounds around them.

For me, what made the experience even more relaxing was enjoying a gin and tonic at the swim-up bar. While alcohol might seem out of place in a wellness attraction, the swim-up bars have become popular spots for friends and colleagues to gather after a sauna session.