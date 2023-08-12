A weekend in Ho Chi Minh City: What to see, where to eat, what to do in Vietnam's largest city

Ho Chi Minh City is synonymous with street food and motorbikes: It often seems like one massive, sizzling food court combined with a beeping motorcycle rally that came to town and never left.

Almost as dizzying is how quickly Vietnam’s biggest city is transforming with new urbane enclaves and upscale planned communities, as well as the high-rises constantly shooting up, including the country’s tallest skyscraper, Landmark 81, which opened in 2018.

The busy boulevard along the Saigon River at Bach Dang Wharf last year added a pedestrian park and a dramatic suspension bridge over the water to an emerging finance district. What’s constant is the optimism of savvy locals, Vietnamese returning from abroad and ambitious foreigners infusing the city with inventive bars, high-fashion boutiques, chic eateries and hotels.