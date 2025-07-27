Why Lijiang should be your next escape: Ancient towns, mountain views and a Zhang Yimou musical

Beyond the aesthetics, Lijiang is teeming with the culture of numerous ethnic minorities and is also home to some of the cheapest street food I’ve come across.

With all these in mind, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call Lijiang the Swiss Army knife of fulfilling different travel needs.

If your interest in visiting Lijiang has been piqued, here are some activities I recommend to help lock in your decision.

1. WANDER THROUGH REALLY ANCIENT TOWNS

Lijiang is a treasure trove of ancient towns, most of which are snapshots of centuries past. We visited Baisha Ancient Town and Lijiang Old Town – two distinct hot spots with their unique charms.