Why Lijiang should be your next escape: Ancient towns, mountain views and a Zhang Yimou musical
CNA Lifestyle recently visited the city of Lijiang in China, which has been dubbed “the Venice of the East”. Here’s why the culturally rich region ought to be your next travel destination.
Majestic mountains, azure waters, crisp air. Those were just a few of the many highlights from my last overseas trip. And no, I wasn’t backpacking in some far-flung European country. I found my serenity in Lijiang, China.
Tucked away in the resource-rich province of Yunnan, Lijiang is a city where history breathes through ancient homes and cobblestone streets. Towering over it is the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, bestowing visitors with a postcard-perfect scenery.
Beyond the aesthetics, Lijiang is teeming with the culture of numerous ethnic minorities and is also home to some of the cheapest street food I’ve come across.
With all these in mind, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call Lijiang the Swiss Army knife of fulfilling different travel needs.
If your interest in visiting Lijiang has been piqued, here are some activities I recommend to help lock in your decision.
1. WANDER THROUGH REALLY ANCIENT TOWNS
Lijiang is a treasure trove of ancient towns, most of which are snapshots of centuries past. We visited Baisha Ancient Town and Lijiang Old Town – two distinct hot spots with their unique charms.
Named after the natural white sands in the area, Baisha Ancient Town is where people of the Naxi ethnic group set up their first settlement more than 2,000 years ago. Today, some of its architecture remains, with courtyard houses converted to shops and art galleries.
Baisha is the place to be if you have a more laissez-faire attitude towards travelling and are looking for something a bit more authentic.
In this labyrinth, we stumbled upon alleys and alleys of shops selling the likes of handmade crafts and trinkets, yak skewers and Yunnan coffee.
Budget-conscious travellers will be pleased to know that the food here is incredibly affordable. Yak skewers, for example, cost just 8 yuan (S$1.42) each. Our group of seven people also had a meal at an award-winning zi char restaurant that ended up costing around 500 yuan in total.
If you fancy yourself as someone with a finger on the pulse of the latest trends, Lijiang Old Town is, ironically, the place to be. Also known as Dayan, the town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is famous for its waterwheel and canals.
Cafes line the paths here, and shopaholics will enjoy the assortment of goodies available – whether it’s cheap souvenirs, tasty milk crisps or preserved fruits.
By dusk, Lijiang Old Town shows off its vibrant life with its open-air bars that attract tourists and locals alike.
2. FORAGE FOR MUSHROOMS, RIDE HORSES NEAR A LAKE
Digging up mushrooms isn’t something one would consider a “vacation activity” but somehow, it worked. My travel buddies and I were guided to the top of a hill by an expert forager who taught us how to distinguish poisonous mushrooms from edible ones. Along the way, we got to try our hand at plucking out mushrooms embedded under trees.
It takes roughly an hour to reach the top of the hill, and I’ll be the first to admit that I wanted to give up numerous times during the trek. Altitude sickness had started seeping in, and the path got steeper as we ascended.
Alternating between cries of “Are we there yet?” and “I could have just bought these at the supermarket”, I was ready to ditch my group and slide down the hill into the comforting embrace of air-conditioning.
However, as my basket filled up with various fungi, I began to see the light. Admittedly, it was fulfilling to see my hard work materialise – gills and all.
Plus, the view of the horizon from the top of the hill was simply divine.
Once we were all done foraging, we headed back down to enjoy nourishing hot pot containing wild mushrooms, chicken and assorted greens. The soup was so delicious that I instantly forgave everything that had happened in the preceding hour.
Also packaged with the mushroom-hunting experience is a horseback riding session. In ordinary circumstances, I would think that such an activity is nothing much to shout about, but let me tell you now that horse riding near a lake, surrounded by mountains, is a different beast altogether.
The combination of invigorating mountain air and unhindered expanse made us feel like we were in Game Of Thrones, sans the lacklustre finale.
3. BLUE MOON VALLEY'S TURQUOISE LAKES, ZHANG YIMOU'S MUSICAL
Nature lovers who want a peaceful retreat without putting their feet through the wringer should visit Blue Moon Valley. Here, you can take a leisurely stroll right beside a series of glacier-fed lakes as you admire the surrounding mountains.
Photo spots are aplenty here and you can even pose with a yak – for an additional fee, of course.
Be sure to catch the Impression Lijiang show – an hour-long performance by the ethnic minorities of Lijiang. Held in an open space facing the mountains, the show was created by acclaimed filmmaker Zhang Yimou and sheds light on Lijiang’s history and beliefs.
Comprising numerous acts, the show incorporates dancing, singing and even horseback riding.
4. SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF JADE DRAGON SNOW MOUNTAIN
I stayed at Club Med Lijiang during this trip. With a prime view of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, the resort comes with the warm hospitality and amazing food you would expect at Club Med, along with other unique touches.
For instance, elements of Naxi culture are incorporated throughout Club Med Lijiang, be it through upholstery in the rooms or traditional dishes at the resort’s buffet spread.
Gourmands will never go hungry with the wealth of food options at Club Med Lijiang. The resort’s main buffet restaurant, Baisha, serves up a rotating spread of local and international staples for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There’s even a noodle bar station chock-full of uniquely Lijiang ingredients and condiments.
Highlights from my stay include their lobster bisque, beef steak, sashimi and traditional meat skewers.
PS: Club Med Lijiang has an open bar that will pretty much serve any cocktail you can think of, including negronis and mojitos.
Club Med Lijiang’s all-inclusive experience gives you access to many of the resort’s facilities, such as its rock-climbing wall, archery range, indoor water slide, paddleball court and karaoke rooms. All you need to do is to just reserve a slot with the staff on duty.
Club Med Lijiang also has an excursion office where you can book the aforementioned experiences in this article, including the trips to the ancient towns and Blue Moon Valley. Just note that you will have to pay an additional fee.
So if you’re looking for a unique travel destination with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Lijiang is the place to be. The region offers a diverse and immersive experience for every traveller, be it those looking for a detox from city life or those who want to conquer new heights.
CNA Lifestyle was in Lijiang at the invitation of Club Med Lijiang. Resort packages can be booked via Club Med’s website.