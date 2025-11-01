9 thrift stores in KL and Petaling Jaya where you can score your next preloved treasure
These nine stores in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya offer curated selections from vintage designer wear to unique accessories.
More than just a budget-friendly way to shop, thrifting has become a lifestyle movement. Fuelled by TikTok hauls, upcycled fashion tutorials, and a greater understanding of sustainability and fast fashion, thrifting is now a mainstay among millennials, Gen Zs and younger, especially those in search of one-of-a-kind pieces that express their individuality.
And while the secondhand scene in Singapore is undeniably established, especially now that we have franchises like 2nd Street, you might find yourself itching for new places to shop. After all, that is the beauty of thrift stores – no two places carry the same things.
A short trip to JB will immediately bring you to a whole new world of thrift finds, but if you’re feeling even more adventurous, there’s more for you to discover further up in KL and Petaling Jaya. Here are nine spots where you could land your next big vintage find.
1. LOOOP DAMANSARA KIM
Tucked in the quiet neighbourhood of Damansara Kim, Looop feels more like a fashion studio than a thrift shop. With its clean, cosy interiors, natural lighting, and neatly size and colour-coded racks, it’s a haven for shoppers who appreciate a slower, more curated browsing experience.
From high-quality basics to vintage designer handbags to diverse cultural wear, variety is certainly not in short supply despite its relatively smaller quarters. You’ll also find casual menswear pieces like shirts and pants, as well as party dresses and even evening gowns.
The varied selection stems from a few factors: The store takes consignments from the general public on a biweekly basis, picks a maximum of 10 pieces from each consignor, and limits each piece to an eight-week cycle, meaning the store’s hangers are constantly refreshed. By the end of the two months, any unsold pieces will either be donated by the store or returned to the consignor.
Where: 73A, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm (Tuesday to Friday) and 12pm to 7pm (Saturday and Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
2. JBR BUNDLE BANDAR SRI DAMANSARA
If you live for the thrill of the hunt and revel in hours spent rummaging through racks, JBR Bundle will be your heaven on earth. This massive warehouse is one of 11 outlets that belong to Klang Valley’s arguably most famous “bundle” (secondhand bulk) chain, and occupies two floors filled with clothes, accessories, toys, books, tableware, and even furniture.
Walking into its seemingly endless rows of racks and hangers can be overstimulating at first, but with enough time and patience, you could find yourself a good pair of branded sneakers, an 80s denim jacket, or a Y2K bag in (relatively) good condition.
It’s also not unusual to find vintage plates and mugs, CDs, camping equipment, and anime figurines here.
Most of the items on the first floor are priced within an already modest price range of RM50 (S$15.40) and below, but venture upstairs and that is where the craziest deals are—a whole floor of clothes at RM2 per item.
Plus point: Alteration services are available here, like hemming and button as well as zipper replacements. Furthermore, there are snacks and drinks for sale to help you recharge before you dive back into the hunt.
Where: 40, Jalan, Persiaran Industri, Bandar Sri Damansara, 52200 Kuala Lumpur
Opening hours: 10am to 12am (Saturday to Thursday), 10am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 12am (Friday only)
3. UDOU
Situated along a hip strip of shops in the town of Taman Paramount, Udou is popular for its carefully edited racks that feature retro garments dating back to the 80s or 90s at the earliest. As a result, clothes here feel current while still retaining a nostalgic charm. Think coquette knitwear, bold Y2K slogan tees, and bohemian floral tops and skirts.
Additionally, they’re arranged according to colour and apparel type, making for a more pleasant browsing experience.
To elevate your look, you’ll also find a modest but finely curated selection of accessories like handbags, necklaces, and sunglasses.
Once you’re done browsing, you can sit down and people-watch by the window with a cup of strawberry matcha from the shop’s in-house cafe, which also serves other tasty drinks like s’mores chocolate and houjicha latte.
Where: 31, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Opening hours: 1pm to 8pm (Tuesday to Friday) and 12pm to 9pm (Saturday and Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
4. SPIRAL STORE
Just a stone’s throw away from Udou is Spiral Store. While slightly more tucked away, it is no less brimming with preloved gems and personality than its neighbour.
As its name aptly suggests, you’ll be sent spiralling into a rabbit hole here, as the selection spans a diverse range of aesthetics, prices, and eras. In one corner, you’ll find all manner of plaid dad shirts, and rugged denim jackets and coats fit for a cowboy in another.
If you’re on the lookout for new arm candy, it has one of the bigger (and more eclectic) collections on this list. On top of that, they’re organised according to colour and displayed on vertical ropes of chains, making for a unique browsing experience.
The same can be said of the discount system: Shoppers can haggle if they buy two items or more. The more you purchase, the greater your discount. This discount system applies to all items marked with a red tag, as well as some black or white tag items.
Where: 3a, Jalan 20/14, Taman Paramount, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Opening hours: 2pm to 9pm (Thursday to Sunday). Closed from Monday to Wednesday.
5. SHIMOKITA SPACE
Named after the famed thrift shopping district of Shimokitazawa in Japan, Shimokita Space is equal parts thrift shop and cafe.
The moment you walk up the stairs leading to the shop, you’ll be transported back in time to Tokyo in the 80s, thanks to an entryway covered in anime posters, retro ads, and neon lights.
Although the retail space is decidedly tinier, this is the spot to be if you’ve been scouring for authentic Japanese streetwear, statement outerwear, or even more niche styles like utilitarian fashion (think 7-Eleven and factory uniforms). Besides that, there are small collections of accessories like shoes, necklaces, and bags.
What sets Shimokita Space apart is that it is just as well-known for its food, if not more so. Its Classic Beef Smashburger is highly raved about, and patrons love pairing it with a refreshing mug of Bata Biru Butterbeer, a non-alcoholic beverage inspired by the Hogsmeade drink of the same name.
Where: 94, Jalan SS 15/4b, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor
Opening hours: 3pm to 11pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
6. 1981 THRIFT STORE
If you have more time to kill in Subang Jaya, you could take a short 10-minute Grab ride to 1981 Thrift Store.
While Shimokita’s vibe is a love letter to Japan, 1981’s is a tribute to the USA and Americana culture – specifically in the 80s and 90s. Denim jackets with Looney Tunes and Disney characters are the first thing to greet you, and the rest of the store is littered with elements of American iconography like Coca Cola bottles, bowling pins, and vintage plushies.
Clothes-wise, you’ll find equally US of A-coded pieces like leather jackets, cargo pants, and basketball jerseys.
In one corner of the shop, there is also a small curation of backpacks, hiking boots, and loafers. Need to take five after all that shopping? There is a spot right in the centre of the shop where you can relax and play Super Mario Kart on an old TV, just like old times.
Where: 39A, Jalan SS 18/1b, Ss 18, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor
Opening hours: 12pm to 7pm (Monday to Thursday), 12pm to 8pm (Friday to Sunday)
7. OKGO STORE
Located just a few shops down the row from 1981, Okgo Store is a must-visit if your thing is heritage brands. Known for its curated selection of pre-loved fashion from legacy labels like Dr Martens, Dickies, and Levi’s, the shop caters to anyone who appreciates durable, utilitarian design.
That said, if that’s not quite your aesthetic, you can still easily find something up your alley here. During our visit, we also came across preppy skirts, flirty camisoles, and cosy vintage sweaters.
As Okgo restocks nearly every day, there is bound to be something that catches your eye no matter which day you visit.
Elsewhere in the shop, there are also some baseball caps and bags for sale, as well as a 70s-inspired seating area to unwind at. You can even snap an OOTD or take a pic with your bestie in front of the big mirrors here.
Where: First Floor, 17, Jalan SS 18/1b, Ss 18, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor
Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 8pm (Saturday to Sunday)
8. MEIISA WEAR
For thrifted pieces that lean feminine and romantic, Meiisa Wear is your best bet. The store’s racks feature plenty of dainty vintage blouses, floral midi dresses, lace camisoles, and reworked skirts.
Besides that, shoppers can look forward to preppy collared shirts from Polo by Ralph Lauren, comfy knitwear, and work-ready pants. If you’re a fresh grad or new to a workplace with a more formal dress code, this might be the spot to help you build an office capsule wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Although comparatively further away than the aforementioned names on this list, Meiisa Wear’s casual feminine aesthetic and highly affordable prices make this a place worth checking out.
Where: Level 1, 2, Jln Selasih H U12/H, Cahaya Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor
Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm (Sunday to Wednesday), 12pm to 10pm (Thursday to Saturday)
9. IN THE ATTIC
Nestled between Central Market and Petaling Street, In The Attic is an oasis of calm in the middle of central KL that just so happens to have fabulous fashion finds.
If you’ve always wanted to be that person who gets to say they got “vintage [insert designer name here] at [insert really good price here]”, this is your stop.
On our trip, we spotted Dolce & Gabbana, Courreges, Jill Sander, Versace, and Vivienne Westwood – just to name a few, and all at competitive prices, no less.
That’s not to say everything here came from a runway. There are also lots of items at more affordable prices for the casual thrifters, like vintage oversized tees, worn-in jeans, and winter coats.
Where: 25 (1st Floor), Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur
Opening hours: 12.30pm to 9.30pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday), 12.30pm to 10.30pm (Friday and Saturday). Closed on Tuesdays.