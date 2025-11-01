9 thrift stores in KL and Petaling Jaya where you can score your next preloved treasure

More than just a budget-friendly way to shop, thrifting has become a lifestyle movement. Fuelled by TikTok hauls, upcycled fashion tutorials, and a greater understanding of sustainability and fast fashion, thrifting is now a mainstay among millennials, Gen Zs and younger, especially those in search of one-of-a-kind pieces that express their individuality.

And while the secondhand scene in Singapore is undeniably established, especially now that we have franchises like 2nd Street, you might find yourself itching for new places to shop. After all, that is the beauty of thrift stores – no two places carry the same things.

A short trip to JB will immediately bring you to a whole new world of thrift finds, but if you’re feeling even more adventurous, there’s more for you to discover further up in KL and Petaling Jaya. Here are nine spots where you could land your next big vintage find.