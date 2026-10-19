Time To Fly 2026 has round-trip flights to Bangkok, Taipei, London, Madrid and Los Angeles from S$258

The popular Time To Fly travel fair returns this month with deals on flight tickets across Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot. Now, organisers have revealed that travellers can look forward to round-trip economy class SIA flights to the likes of Bangkok, Da Nang, Taipei, London, Los Angeles and more, with all-in return fares starting from just S$258.

The fare table is as follows:

Bangkok from S$258

Da Nang from S$258

Hangzhou from S$388

Taipei from S$388

Sydney (WSI) from S$558

London (Gatwick) from S$988

Madrid from S$988

Los Angeles from S$988

These flights are available for booking from Oct 23 to 30 through participating travel agents and SIA's website and mobile app.

Do note that these fares are for selected travel periods in 2027 and blackout periods will apply.