Time To Fly 2024 travel fair offers discounted flight tickets, lucky draws and celebrity appearances

Been holding off buying tickets for your next vacation? Well, now's a good time to plan your year-end-break – and maybe even next year's holiday. The popular travel fair Time To Fly is back for its fourth iteration from Oct 25 to 27 at Suntec Convention Centre.

Wanderlusters visiting the fair can look forward to discounted flight tickets from Singapore Airlines and Scoot, travel deals from 14 agents, celebrity appearances and lucky draws with prizes including business class tickets and hotel stays.

Singapore Airlines will also have exclusive promo deals on return economy flight tickets for various locations including Bangkok (from S$208), Seoul (from S$538), Perth (from S$498), Paris (from S$898) and Los Angeles (from S$998).

The action will be split into two areas at Suntec Convention Centre:

1. Halls 401 and 402 for the main sales area and activities including celebrity appearances and giveaways.

2. The concourse at Level 3 for redemption and activity booths.

Every S$500 purchase at Time To Fly gives you one chance at the lucky draw and this year's prizes are certainly eye-catching.

Here are the top prizes for each of the three event days:

Oct 25: A pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets to Phuket and a 3D2N stay at Noku Phuket Tree Villa.

Oct 26: A pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets to Bangkok and a 3D2N stay at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok Premier Room.

Oct 27: A pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets to Male and a 4D3N stay at Club Med Kani Overwater Suites, Maldives.

What's more, there's even a grand prize where the winner gets a pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Istanbul, a 3D2N stay at a Shangri-La hotel at all three locations and Pelago vouchers worth S$2,000.

Once you've settled your travel plans at the fair, use the visit as an opportunity to get up close with your favourite Mediacorp stars there including Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan, Ayden Sng, Nity Baizura and Yasminne Cheng.

You can start booking from Oct 25 to Oct 27 at participating travel agents, at the Singapore Airlines website or at the Singapore Airlines Time To Fly travel fair that is happening at Suntec Convention Centre, Halls 401 and 402 on those dates.

To find out more about the Time To Fly travel fair, visit cna.asia/timetofly