Time To Fly 2025 has round-trip flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Osaka, Los Angeles and more from S$208

Time To Fly 2025 is set to have more than 380,000 discounted tickets across SIA and Scoot. Promotional fares are available on eligible SIA flights for travel from January to September 2026, and on Scoot flights from November this year to October 2026.

SIA customers can enjoy promotions on more than 200,000 return tickets from Singapore to 77 locations, including Brisbane, Frankfurt, San Francisco and more.

Scoot will have discounts on over 180,000 one-way fares from Singapore to 61 destinations including Chiang Rai, Da Nang, Tokyo (Haneda) and Vienna.

Online sales will run from Oct 24 to Nov 6 via the SIA and Scoot websites and mobile applications, and through appointed travel agents.

What's more, there will also be a physical edition of the Time To Fly fair.

Happening from Oct 24 to 26 at Halls 401 to 403 of Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, it will also feature discounted tickets from Singapore Airlines and Scoot along with daily lucky draws (with prizes including business flight tickets) and celebrity appearances from Mediacorp artistes and personalities.

You can also attend sharing sessions conducted by popular celebs such as Cheryl Chou, Tyler Ten, Chantalle Ng and Azura Goh.

Attendees can also look forward to discounts, gifts and deals from more than 30 participating travel agents and partners at Time To Fly 2025, including Kris+, KrisShop, Pelago and Scoot.

Every S$1,000 purchase gives you a chance at the lucky draw – with different top prizes each day. These include luxury hotel stays at destinations like Bali, Osaka and the Maldives, coupled with business class tickets to the respective cities.

What's more, there's even a grand prize where the winner gets a pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets to Sydney, Beijing and Manila and a 3D2N stay at a Shangri-La hotel at all three locations.

Other lucky prizes include staycations at the likes of Sofitel Singapore City Centre, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford; Scoot vouchers and KrisPay miles.

To find out more about the Time To Fly travel fair, visit cna.asia/timetofly.