Great travel deals, celebrity spotting and lucky draws at the Time To Fly fair

It’s never too early to plan your next epic holiday. And with the upcoming Time To Fly travel fair, you can now look forward to an awesome trip and great deals.

The Time to Fly travel fair features Singapore Airlines and seven participating travel agents: ASA Holidays, CTC Travel, EU Holidays, Hong Thai Travel, LGE Travel, Super Travels and UOB Travel.

The three-day fair will take place at Suntec City Convention Centre, Level 3 Concourse from Nov 11 to 13 from 10am to 9pm.

But before you head there, check out the official website where you can find out what's in store each day and to win vouchers through online games. Simply answer five questions in the online quiz to win a voucher to be downloaded for use at the fair.

Apart from scoring great travel deals, visitors to the roadshow at Suntec City can also enjoy performances, travel agent segments and celebrity appearances.

Catch local personalities Tay Ying, Hong Huifang, Desmond Tan, Richie Koh, as well as the cast from shows such as Healing Heroes, King Of Culinary, Love At First Bite and more.

And of course, there will be deals galore to help you get the best bang for your buck. This includes one-for-one special deals on selected packages and destinations, couple and family discounts, up to 30 per cent off on travel page prices, early bird specials and gifts such as a travel SIM card and luggage.

Singapore Airlines will also be offering fare deals to selected destinations that have been specially curated for the Time To Fly travel fair.

And the more you spend, the more chances you have to win at the event. Every S$500 spent within the qualifying period is equivalent to one chance in the BUY, WIN FLY! lucky draw. There’s a daily top prize of a trip for two with business class tickets, accommodation and shopping vouchers.

And on the final day, one lucky winner will walk away with the Grand Prize – two trips for two to Perth and Maldives with Singapore Airlines in business class, inclusive of accommodation and valued at more than S$30,000. Now that’s a great way to fly.

For more information, go to cnalifestyle.com/timetofly.