Can't wait to fly? New online travel fair from Mediacorp and Singapore Airlines offers deals and giveaways

Are you raring to head off for an overseas holiday but still wracking your brain on where to go? Don’t worry, just head over to Time To Fly, the one-stop site for all your travel deals and information to ignite your wanderlust.

Hosted by Mediacorp with official airline, Singapore Airlines, the online travel fair launches on Thursday (Mar 31). Travel partners are Allianz Travel, Mastercard, KrisFlyer and Krisshop.

Look forward to an 11-day sale from Mar 31 to Apr 10, as well as other exciting activities.

The online travel fair features curated travel packages for 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany and South Korea. If you need suggestions on where to go, check out articles on these destinations – an ultimate guide on where to head for an awesome vacation.

The 10 participating travel agents offering these packages are: ASA holidays, Chan Brothers, EU Holidays, Hong Thai Travel, Nam Ho, PriceBreaker, Super travels, Traveloka, Trip.com and UOB travel.

Don’t miss exciting livestream events where you can win giveaways from Singapore Airlines. Check out the Time To Fly site for more details.

That’s not all, though. You should also remember to head back to the site from 12pm to 3pm and 8pm to 11pm for twice-daily flash deals for more travel offers and promotions.

Finally, take part in the Time To Fly Giveaway Contest and stand a chance to win business class tickets to Sydney and London, as well as other amazing prizes such as 188,000 KrisFlyer Miles, transport e-vouchers, staycations and more.

Rediscover and reconnect with the world around you through Time To Fly’s amazing travel offers and vacation packages.

For all the details, check out the website here.