Tiny Away Escape’s Lazarus Island tiny homes to close, bookings open until January 2027
The pet-friendly getaway spot will be winding up operations in early 2027.
The tiny houses at Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island will wind down operations after bookings end on Jan 31, 2027, according to a social media post by the company.
“As this chapter begins to wind down, there is still time for a few more ferry rides, quiet walks by the shore and peaceful mornings on the island,” the post said.
The reason for closure was not stated.
When the five cabins first launched in May 2023, they were billed as Singapore’s first overnight accommodation on Lazarus Island, a largely undeveloped southern island known for its beaches.
The project was part of the Sentosa Development Corporation’s plans to develop the Southern Islands for eco-tourism.
Operated by local ecotourism start-up Big Tiny, the pet-friendly cabins were designed to be compact but fully functional, each measuring about 150 to 170 sq ft – roughly half the size of a standard hotel room. Rates on their website start from S$284 (US$219) a night.
Despite their size, the units are equipped with modern comforts such as air-conditioning, kitchenettes and en-suite bathrooms, alongside eco-friendly features like solar-powered energy, sustainable building materials and biodegradable shampoo and body wash.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Big Tiny for more information.