Discovering Tokyo’s old-school places using a 20-year-old travel guidebook

But you don’t come to Iseto just for the food and drink. You come for the evocative, transporting atmosphere, and because, unlike many other bars this old or this nostalgic, it remains a living, local place with rules that you disobey at your peril: If customers’ voices become too loud, the master shushes everyone – and they shut up. No photography is permitted. This is a drinking den, but of a peculiar kind. Last order is at 8.40pm, so it can only be the prelude to a longer evening or a pit stop before going home, not the site of a nightlong debauch.

Continuing my quest, I visited Fukube, another Q Guide favourite, located in a bustling neighbourhood a couple blocks east of Tokyo Station. The main room, with just a handful of seats in front of a narrow bar counter, was full of suited salarymen. I squeezed into the last stool and ordered sake tapped from a barrel before me and a serving of grilled mackerel with grated daikon. There were a few changes since my last visit: The lighting was brighter. The master’s son was now manning the bar. But the same bottles decorated the same shelves.

Then, as I turned and scanned the walls, it hit me: They’d removed the tobacco stains, fingerprints, charcoal residue and marks of humanity that decorated this 83-year-old establishment and rebuilt the interior. That old patina had been the kind you couldn’t fake: Grooves, scratches and streaks signifying decades of loving use. Before, I had savoured the feeling each time I entered that Fukube was just as it had been since 1938. Now it felt unmoored from history.