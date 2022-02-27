What are the big travel trends of 2022? Robots in hotels, family travel, luxury cruises and more

That flight for a summer getaway could cost less than it did before the pandemic. Fares are down 18 per cent from 2019, according to Airlines for America, which represents seven major airlines. In January, the cost of international airfares purchased hit an all-time low since Hopper, a booking app, began tracking them in 2014. Predicting whether, when and where they will rise is harder than it was before the pandemic, however, as new variants, evolving health threats, travel restrictions and pandemic psychology have upended traditional pricing patterns. Fortunately, most airlines are continuing to waive flight change fees on all but basic economy flights, said Brett Snyder, the founder of Cranky Flier, an airline industry site.

When flying in the United States, everyone will need to wear a mask until at least late March. That’s when the federal mask mandate is set to expire. It has been extended before and could be extended again. Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, is among those who have said that masks on planes should be here to stay. Gary Leff, who writes about air travel for View from the Wing, a site focused on air travel, said he agrees with the betting markets, which predict that the mask mandate will go away by the November mid-term elections. Regardless, there will be more alcohol in the air. On Feb 16, Southwest will serve drinks for the first time in two years.

LODGING: HOTELS FIGHT BACK, SOMETIMES WITH ROBOTS

This may be the year travellers return to hotels. In a report for the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Oxford Economics, an economic forecasting company, expects total bookings to nearly equal 2019 stays, though a significant source of revenue – more than roughly US$48 billion spent before the pandemic on food and drink, meeting spaces and more – will largely remain missing, given the continued slump in business meetings and group events.

Leisure travellers have kept the industry afloat and in certain areas – especially mountain and coastal destinations – vacation business is booming. With record demand, rates rose at escapist resorts like the Chebeague Island Inn in Maine even in the traditional offseason months.

Now, corporate lodging specialists like Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, which has high-rise apartments in four cities including Seattle, are going after leisure travellers, touting amenities like fitness centres. And why not? During the pandemic, many travellers discovered the privacy offered by rental residences. According to AirDNA, which analyses the short-term rental market, vacation home bookings were up between 30 per cent and 60 per cent in small cities and resort destinations compared with 2019, though big-city rentals are down about 25 per cent.

Urban hotels hope to compete for digital nomads by adding stylish extended-stay properties, social attractions and better work spaces. Denver’s Catbird hotel offers ergonomic studios with kitchenettes, plus a rooftop bar and rental gear, including scooters, ukuleles and air fryers. The Hoxton chain’s Working From co-working spaces are attached to its hotels in Chicago and London.

Adapting to lean times, many hotels have outsourced operations beyond laundry and landscaping, into food and recreational services. The new app-based service Breeze works with hotels to provide room service either from on-site restaurants or neighbouring ones.

The pandemic has also hastened the adoption of automation in hotels – such as keyless check-in, digital staff communication and room delivery by robots – as a cost-effective response to the labor shortage. “High tech is the new high touch,” said Chekitan Dev, the Singapore tourism distinguished professor of marketing and management at Cornell University’s hotel school.

Hotel sustainability initiatives look to go further than “towel-washing optional” offers.

Hilton plans to introduce what it says is the country’s first net-zero hotel this year with the solar-powered Hotel Marcel New Haven, Tapestry Collection in New Haven, Connecticut. SCP Hotels, which operates seven hotels around the country, aims to go zero-waste in 2022.

The industry’s focus on leisure travelers may inspire new diversions. A hotel that can no longer afford to employ 50 servers in its events department might use the space to hold a yoga class or a talk by a local designer, according to Vikram Singh, an independent hotel consultant. “These are the experiences people remember more than whether the pillow was soft,” he said.

RENTAL CARS: STILL PRICEY AND HARD TO GET

This time last year, Jonathan Weinberg, founder and CEO of AutoSlash, an online service that makes and tracks discount car rentals, noticed that rental vehicles were unexpectedly scarce and overpriced for the mid-February Presidents Day break, an early indication of the post-vaccine travel rebound.

In 2022, it’s looking worse. A Feb 1 search in Phoenix for the upcoming holiday weekend showed all the major car rental companies were sold out and just two smaller agencies, Sixt and Nu, had cars, starting at US$130 a day, more than twice what they might have been pre-pandemic.

“Even last year, we didn’t see inventory this tight until a week or so out,” Weinberg said.

It’s possible that consumers have heeded the advice to book cars early after last year’s shortages. But rental agencies still haven’t been able to expand their fleets – thanks largely to slowdowns in automotive manufacturing – and the anticipated return of travel after omicron suggests more car trouble ahead.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to improve at all in the next year,” said Mike Taylor, the senior travel analyst at J D Power, a market research company, noting that in addition to higher prices, renters may be getting older cars with high mileage. According to the travel search engine Kayak, rental car rates last summer peaked in July at a national average of US$119 a day. Currently, the national average is about US$66, or 27 per cent higher than last year at this time, and a 41 per cent increase over 2019 for the same period. Searches have more than doubled compared with this time last year.