Airplane seat covers and mask tapes: Travel accessories for the kiasu to keep COVID-19 safe

If you're tempted to fill your water bottle at a fountain or water cooler but aren't sure how safe the water is, this insulated bottle (for hot and cold drinks) could help. Its bottle cap contains a UVC LED light that can purify water in 60 seconds. Comes in 17-ounce or 25-ounce capacity.

www.livelarq.com

TIPS TO STAY COVID-19 SAFE

Meanwhile, there are simple ways to boost protection for yourself, whether it’s at the airport (here and there), in the aircraft cabin, and when you're out and about at your destination. Here’s a quick reminder:

At the airport: Maintain a distance from people and keep your mask on. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth before sanitising or washing your hands.

In the aircraft cabin: There’s no need to wipe down common exposed surfaces, such as the armrests and headrest, said Alvin Tan, the founder and managing director of Sureclean, a Singapore-based professional cleaning service.