How Singaporean 'pawrents' travel with their pets – no business class or private jet needed
Not only service or emotional support animals get to fly. Here's a step-by-step guide to making that bucket list trip happen.
You’ve brunched, swam and staycay-ed with your pet in tow, and the next frontier is clear – an overseas trip. Not to Lazarus Island this time, but somewhere you can both run free without breaking into a sweat.
Here’s the good news: You don’t need to splurge on a business class seat or charter a private jet. Nor does your dog need to be a service or emotional support animal to hop on board.
So, how do you pull it off? We spoke to Singaporean pawrents who’ve made their dream trips to Europe and Japan a reality and gathered their tips into this guide.
PLANNING THE TRIP
For seasoned travellers like Kimberley Yeo, who spent over a year touring Europe with Snuffles the Maltese in 2022, planning takes about three months.
First-timer Rachell Ng, on the other hand, spent close to a year getting Poof the Pomeranian ready for her big trip.
“Don’t rush the process,” Ng advised. “The trip isn’t going to fully revolve around you, and decisions have to be made for your pup’s happiness and safety.”
STEP 1: PICK YOUR DESTINATION
Pet owners are generally limited by the number of airlines that take pets out of Changi Airport. Furthermore, an even smaller handful of airlines allow dogs in the cabin. These tend to be European and North Asian carriers – the people we spoke to flew either economy or premium economy on Swiss Air, Air France and ANA (All Nippon Airways). Even then, there are strict conditions: Your dog has to weigh less than 8kg, and they must remain in their carrier for the entire flight.
Larger dogs have to travel in cargo, as Vivienne Loh’s Husky and Old English sheepdog, Klover and Belle, did when they visited Japan in April 2025.
“We chose Japan as it’s a shorter flight time compared to Europe, and they can still enjoy the cold weather,” Loh explained, describing the dogs’ first encounter with snow as a “core memory”.
“Klover was busy eating the snow from the ground thinking it was edible ice.”
Airline restrictions are just the tip of the iceberg. Given that travelling with pets is akin to exporting and importing a live animal, the pet owners also had to familiarise themselves with Singapore and the destination country’s regulations. Your best source of information? The NParks and AVS websites, along with the equivalents in your chosen country.
Technically, you can fly your pet into most countries. But unless you are relocating, most pet owners steer clear of countries that impose long quarantine periods as they may be harsh on your pets. As a rule of thumb, stick to countries within Schedules I and II under the rabies risk categorisation. You will find that Europe and Japan are popular precisely because there’s no quarantine required in either country.
STEP 2: BOOK YOUR FLIGHTS
Some pet-friendly airlines allow you to add your pet during the booking process, much like selecting extra baggage. Others, however, require you to call their reservations office to secure a slot. It’s best to do this early especially if your pet is travelling in cargo, as most flights have a limit on the number of animals allowed onboard.
There's also an art to choosing your flight time. Red-eye flights may not be your thing, but they tend to work best for pets if the timing coincides with their usual bedtime. And if your pet will be in the cabin with you, seasoned pet owners have a pro tip: Choose a row at the back with two seats instead of three.
“It was perfect because it ensured that we would not annoy other passengers who may not be animal lovers,” shared April Liang, who brought Happie the West Highland White Terrier to Europe this June.
Those rows also offer extra legroom and are farther from the bustle of the cabin, which means less stimulation for your dog. If that row isn’t available and you have a little extra budget, you could also consider upgrading to Premium Economy, as Yeo did.
If your pet will be flying in cargo, Loh advised planning your arrival time so that it aligns with the operating hours of the quarantine centre, where your pet may need to undergo checks before they can leave the airport with you.
“If you’re too early, they will have to wait longer in their crates. If you’re too late, they may need to spend the night in the airport,” she said.
STEP 3: PREPARE THE PAPERWORK
Got your destination, airline and flight all sorted? Now comes the technical part. When it comes to paperwork, it helps to think of your trip as two legs, each with its own set of requirements.
Suppose you plan to visit Switzerland. For the outbound journey, you’ll need to meet Singapore’s export requirements as well as Switzerland’s import requirements. For the return leg, it’s the reverse.
DOCUMENTS YOU'LL TYPICALLY NEED TO TRAVEL WITH YOUR PETS
Outbound:
- Export licence from AVS (via GoBusiness)
- Annual vaccination records with microchip number
- Rabies vaccination and serology report
- Veterinary health certificate
Inbound:
- Import licence for Singapore
- Your dog licence
- Veterinary health certificate
It’s worth noting that the veterinary health certificates required for each leg of the trip are different. Much like during the VTL days, when you needed to do an ART or PCR test at both a Singaporean and Swiss GP, your pet will need a veterinary health certificate from veterinarians on both ends.
Before leaving Singapore, have a local vet fill out the veterinary health certificate provided by the FSVO (Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office) in Switzerland and AVS endorse it. Similarly, before you fly out of Zurich, you’ll need a Swiss vet to fill out an AVS-issued veterinary health certificate and FSVO to endorse it.
The veterinary health certificate, along with the other documents, each come with its own validity period, so it helps to plan backwards from your travel date. Always carry hard copies of all your paperwork as a back-up.
If you’re planning to visit multiple countries in Europe, you’ll need to stay on top of the regulations.
Yeo learned this the hard way in 2022 when she was leaving France for the UK.
“We were stranded overnight in a place with practically nothing. No accommodation options or even public transport. We had to scramble to get extra paperwork done and ‘GrabHitch' into the UK.”
PREPARING TO FLY
Preparing for the flight isn’t just about booking pre-import and export inspections or arranging ground handling. Just as crucial is getting your dog ready for the journey itself.
To help Klover and Belle adjust to the cargo environment, Loh crate-trained them and exposed them to loud noises so they wouldn’t be spooked by the aircraft’s engine. And if your pet is flying in the cabin with you, the same principle applies.
“Training should start as early as possible. It’s important not to throw your pet into a situation without it,” shared Ng.
“We started with placing Poof in the zipped pet porter for short durations. For the month before the trip, she slept in it every night.”
On the big day, come armed with hard copies of all your paperwork and pack your pet’s essentials – everything from their favourite pillow to pee pads. After checking in and before boarding, your top priority is a potty break. Depending on your dog’s habits, you might also want to adjust their food and water intake beforehand to minimise the risk of mid-flight accidents.
Seasoned travellers like Snuffles, who has been flying since he was eight weeks old, tend to settle in quickly once on board. But for first-timers, it can take a little patience and TLC. Despite Liang’s best efforts to tire Happie out during the day in hopes she’d snooze through the flight, the little terrier was anxious during take-off. Poof, too, let out a bark or two before calming down.
“I just put my hand into the carrier to comfort her and talked to her. She was quiet the rest of the flight,” Ng shared.
Arriving in Europe turned out to be a breeze. Klover and Belle were already waiting patiently in their crates at the baggage area, and after a quick stop at the quarantine centre right next door for a routine check, they were cleared to start their European adventure.
For the others whose pets flew in the cabin, the process was even simpler: They just had to head to the declaration lane and have their documents verified by airport staff – a formality that took less than 15 minutes.
But returning to Singapore was a different story. After Happie was dropped off at the Lost & Found counter in the arrival hall, Liang had to drive 20 minutes to the Changi Animal & Plant Quarantine (CAPQ) facility and then wait another two hours before finally being reunited with her.
“This was stressful not only for us but for Happie as well, bearing in mind that she had been stuck in a 12-hour flight with no access to food, water and toileting. We were really worried for her well-being, but there was nothing much we could do.”
While Ng’s wait was shorter, she admitted the process was still a hassle and advised pet owners to arrange private transport with family or friends, as most taxi and ride-hailing drivers are unlikely to be enthusiastic about going through the entire process with you.
TIPS FOR TRAVELLING WITH PETS
First things first: Lodging. While there’s no shortage of pet-friendly hotels in the city, many pawrents opt for Airbnbs on the outskirts instead. It’s not just about the convenience of parking – since you’ll likely be driving – but also the bonus of a garden or nearby trails, giving your dog space to explore and do their business outdoors.
If you’re the type to pack your schedule to the brim, Liang suggests building in more breaks than usual. However enthusiastic your dog may seem, they may not be used to such an active pace or have the stamina to keep up. With all that extra activity, you’ll also want to pack some dry food – especially handy on days when grocery stores are closed, like Sundays in Switzerland.
Being in a foreign country doesn’t mean you can let your guard down. If anything, you may encounter challenges you didn’t expect. Flea and tick spray, for instance, is now a must-pack for Ng. And after an unfortunate encounter, Poof has also learned to steer clear of electric fences in the countryside, which look deceptively like harmless rope barriers.
“It breaks my heart to share this, but Poof was looking at cows when she got too close to an electric fence. She screamed so loudly that the people on the other side of the hill could hear her. From that day, she would shiver and freeze at the sound of the cow bells clanging.”
Despite the planning and occasional mishaps, watching their dogs roam freely across open meadows has made every bit of effort worth it. Along the way, some even discovered new sides to their pets.
“Happie usually dislikes being near the water, but when we were in the Dolomites, she showed no hesitation jumping into the lake to chase some ducks,” Liang shared.
“Some tourists said seeing her made them miss their dogs back home, and asked how we managed to bring Happie along because they hope to do the same one day.”