Travel photography: 8 tips on how to make the most of your phone camera

5. WORK THE FRAME

It’s often helpful to have a portrait shopping list: Headshot, half-body and full body frames (make sure not to cut off people’s feet), as well as horizontal and vertical ones. Having these frames in mind will help you choose the best shot. Many of the latest Apple and Android phones offer a choice of inbuilt lenses with different focal lengths, which help you do this quickly.

You can also use the portrait mode on your cellphone’s camera, which shortens the depth of field, blurring the background and giving a portrait style that is similar to what you would get when using wide-open apertures on longer camera lenses.

6. EDIT YOUR PHOTOGRAPHS MORE THAN ONCE

Choosing the best pictures is just as important as taking them. If you have been making a separate album of your favourites, you already have a base from which to start. Nonetheless, take your time and go through all the photographs you have taken, scrolling through the images at least twice. If possible, leave a day between doing so. The eye can get overwhelmed when looking at a large number of images, and it’s easy to overlook a good picture.