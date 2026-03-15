Planning to hit the slopes? What to know before your first ski trip

It is a regular occurrence every year now, starting from December and lasting till the end of March: a flurry of social media posts depicting snowy, mountainous landscapes and families bundled thick in winter gear.

That selfie of your friend looking effortlessly cool on his wakeboard as he navigates a snowy slope with ease. That video your colleague uploaded, of her kids tumbling over their ski slopes.

From what’s trending on social media, it is clear that snow sports are snowballing in popularity among Singaporeans.