Planning to hit the slopes? What to know before your first ski trip
Skiing has become an increasingly popular holiday activity, but for the uninitiated, the amount of preparation can be daunting.
It is a regular occurrence every year now, starting from December and lasting till the end of March: a flurry of social media posts depicting snowy, mountainous landscapes and families bundled thick in winter gear.
That selfie of your friend looking effortlessly cool on his wakeboard as he navigates a snowy slope with ease. That video your colleague uploaded, of her kids tumbling over their ski slopes.
From what’s trending on social media, it is clear that snow sports are snowballing in popularity among Singaporeans.
Operators such as Club Med and local snow sports training facilities have observed growing participation from Singaporeans. In 2024, Club Med’s mountain resorts recorded a remarkable 34 per cent year-on-year increase in guests from Singapore, noted Rachael Harding, Club Med CEO of East South Asia and Pacific.
Locally, the Singapore Ski & Snowboard Academy, which opened its first ski simulator centre in October 2023, has in the past two years quickly expanded to two centres and three machines to meet the 30 per cent year-on-year growth in interest, said its director, Na Kok Peng.
“Snow holidays are increasingly viewed as family bonding trips rather than niche sports vacations,” said Andrew Boey, a ski and snowboard coach for over 10 years.
He noted that more repeat travellers are aiming to improve their ski or snowboard technique, instead of just trying it once, while social media exposure and Japan’s accessibility have also fuelled interest.
But planning for your first ski trip can be daunting. From where to go, what to wear, how many days of lessons to sign up for, and how best to physically prepare for the trip, there are many things a newbie needs to know.
So where to begin, for those jumping on the slopes for the first time?
DECIDE WHERE TO GO, AND DECIDE EARLY
A typical ski trip involves planning and juggling the purchasing of lift passes, gear rental and lessons – all of which can be intimidating for a beginner.
The “total elimination of logistical stress” is the biggest advantage of booking an all-in-one resort such as Club Med, said Harding. Its services include in-house professional instructors and onsite equipment rental, while lift passes are ready upon arrival.
If you decide to head to Club Med or another popular ski resort, be sure to plan ahead. Bookings can open as early as January for the ski season ahead, and the popular spots are known to sell out quickly.
Besides booking an all-in-one resort, travelling with a group of (experienced) friends could be the next best thing. For my family’s first ski trip last December, to Myoko in Japan, we booked a lodge with three other families.
As ski travel regulars, our friends helped us to anticipate what to expect on- and off- the slopes and guided us on essential preparations for the trip, such as what to wear.
FIGURE OUT THE EQUIPMENT AND CLOTHING YOU WILL REALLY NEED
Choose inner wear that is catered specially for snow sports, as these help to retain heat while allowing sweat to dissipate, said Na, who has been skiing and snowboarding for more than 10 years.
A good pair of gloves is essential as they will get wet easily due to falls, as are goggles, for protection from rain, snow and snow blindness, which could be very painful for the eyes.
To prevent snow boots from pressing against the shin and causing pressure and abrasion, wear ski socks, which are longer than normal socks and help cover the shins.
A good waterproof outer jacket and pants are important, and not just because of the constant falling and rolling around in the snow: Ski classes usually proceed regardless of rain or snow.
My kids experienced a full day of rain on the second day of our trip, and a full day of snow on the third day. Despite being waterproof, their outer layers were soaked through by the end of their lessons.
Equipment such as skis, snowboards, boots and helmets should be rented as they are bulky, expensive and difficult to size correctly without experience.
But be sure to bring a good pair of your own snow boots with you, as you will need them for walking around when you’re off the slopes.
TO SKI OR SNOWBOARD?
Should a beginner learn skiing or snowboarding first?
“I often throw the question back and ask, do you want to be an elegant skier or a cool snowboarder?” said Boey.
“For teens and adults, either option works. Snowboarding has a steeper learning curve in the first one to two days but can feel more intuitive once the basics click.
"Skiing tends to feel more stable initially. Ultimately, the choice depends on personality, comfort level, and long-term interest.”
For children below eight, skiing is generally easier to start because of their natural stance and balance.
Prepare yourself physically well in advance, and pace yourself
Regardless of which sport you choose, prepare yourself physically at least six to eight weeks before the trip.
“Snow sports are physically demanding, especially for those of us living in a tropical climate where we don't engage in these specific movements year-round,” said Goh Chun Kiat of Milestone Physiotherapy.
The musculoskeletal and sports physiotherapist recommends a conditioning programme which includes lower body strength exercises such as squats and lunges.
Working on the core will help maintain balance on uneven terrain, while cardiovascular endurance will help you to ski or snowboard longer and minimise fatigue, which is when mistakes and injuries are most likely to occur, Goh said.
Dr Tan Ken Jin, an orthopaedic surgeon with a special interest in foot and ankle surgery and sports injuries, said common injuries occur from falls. Skiers usually suffer twisting injuries to the knees, while injuries in snowboarders usually involve ankle ligament tears and ankle fractures.
If the upper limbs are used to support the body in a fall, wrist fractures or shoulder tendon tears could also occur, said Dr Tan, who practises at OrthoSports Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.
He suggested signing up for sessions at local dry ski facilities to help familiarise the body with movements needed during skiing and snowboarding, as well as train up the strength and coordination of the muscles.
About five to 10 lessons to acquire basic proficiency is recommended, said Na. This will also help to make the ski trip more enjoyable, as you will be able to hit the slopes earlier, and not get stuck at the foot of the mountain doing basic drills.
“Snow sports is one of the rare sports that has the fear factor plugged in. The biggest challenge for adults is the fear of speed and fear of a lack of control,” said Boey, who is a certified snowboard instructor under the Canadian Association of Snowboard Instructors.
By the second day, the nervous system is activated and overloaded due to the fear of falling and injuries, he said.
That is why it is important to allow sufficient time for the body to recover physically and mentally, he added, and advised taking half day classes and resting every two days instead of skiing or snowboarding for consecutive days.
BUY TRAVEL INSURANCE – A NON-NEGOTIABLE
From common limb injuries to crashing into trees, ski holiday accidents happen all the time, making travel insurance imperative.
When choosing your insurance, be sure to read the fine print carefully as different policies vary widely in their coverage. Ensure that there is coverage for winter sports, emergency evacuation and sufficient overseas medical expenses.
Singaporean actress Joanne Peh recently shared how unprepared she felt in handling a skiing accident, after someone knocked her down on the slopes.
If such incidents happen, document the accident including both the circumstances leading up to it and your losses, such as by taking photos or requesting for the doctor treating you to issue a memo stating that the injuries suffered were due to the accident, said Tan Merace Yuri, a senior associate with Christopher Bridges Law Corporation.
Further, request for the other party’s particulars and contact details as these would be essential whether you are making an insurance claim or negotiating compensation with the other party.
If you caused the accident, also document the accident immediately and offer assistance. It would be vital to document why the accident had occurred, including if there were contributory factors especially on the part of the other party.
EMBRACE THE EXPERIENCE, ON AND OFF THE SLOPES
The first day on snow can be humbling, advised Boey, and progress is not always linear. The goal should be controlled movement and confidence, not speed.
For kids, keep it fun and avoid over-coaching. Confidence and enjoyment are more important than technical perfection on a first trip.
Be sure to make time for activities off the slope too. If in Japan, a soak in an onsen is a great way to soothe those aching post-skiing muscles.
Set aside some time for your kids to play in the snow too, especially if it is their first experience with snow.
A ski trip is as much about the experiences between the runs, as the thrill – or trauma – of the slopes themselves.
Enjoy the mountains and beautiful powdery landscapes at your own pace – it will definitely be a memorable holiday, even if it may not be one you see yourself returning to.