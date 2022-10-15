Annyeonghaseyo, namaskara: Language apps to take with you to Seoul, Nepal and around Asia

For an English-speaking visitor to Asia, which spans close to 50 countries, navigating a new language can be daunting at first.

But while language can be a hurdle, it can also be a joy. We’ve collected some of the best language apps and technology for travellers to Asia – from full-fledged machine-learning translators to a simple tweak to your phone’s keyboard.

With a small amount of help, you can translate dozens of languages and scripts, illuminate pictographs and characters, and learn something new.

LET YOUR CAMERA DO THE WORK

When I first used a translation app at the relative dawn of the industry (circa 2014), the only real option for non-Roman characters was Waygo.

I could point my phone camera at a menu or a sign, it would take Chinese characters, Japanese kanji and kana, and Korean hangul, and instantly translate it to English on the screen. A feat, almost of magic.