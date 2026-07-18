Reddit, video games and other unexpected tools savvy travellers are using to plan and enhance their trips

GET LOST TO FIND NEW INSPIRATION

At a time when so much travel content is filtered to within an inch of its life, unpolished media feels more valuable than ever, and an authentic way to see what cities are truly like. Adding a dash of the treasure hunt into that mix is GeoGuessr, a lo-fi game that incorporates Google Maps Street View.

The premise is simple: You’re dropped on a spot somewhere on earth, minus any tabs revealing where you are. Your task is to click around the random plaza, highway rest stop or cobblestoned street, then guess your location.

Apart from being fiendishly addictive, the game is a fruitful gateway to considering destinations that would never have crossed your mind, from Kazakhstan to Kentucky’s Big Bone Lick, a state park so named for its treasure trove of mammoth bones. (Nineteenth century explorers Lewis and Clark even stopped off there to pick up fossils for President Jefferson; a fact I only know because I went down a rabbit hole after exploring the park on Geoguessr.)

DITCH CLASSIC TRAVEL APPAREL FOR ONLINE INNOVATORS

The best purchase my wife and I ever made was found on a random scrawl through crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. We just call it "The Jacket". Real name: the Baubax. Lightweight and warm, yet bristling with 15 innovative features including an eye mask integrated into the hood, hidden compartments, and pocket handwarmers, it’s come with us to every cold-weather destination. And it delivered to our house for a far cheaper price than big-name brands offering half the components.

My wife, Erin, is a big fan. “I love the built-in stylus pen hidden in the zip; perfect for when you have to scribble your details on an airplane boarding card. There’s also gloves hidden in the ends of the sleeves. All these nifty add-ons mean you don’t have to pack as much heavy stuff in your luggage: it’s right there in the jacket," she says.



Lesson learned: head to Kickstarter for your next gift to a travel-lover. It’s where the real innovators are lurking.