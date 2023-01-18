How soon can you travel after your child’s COVID-19 booster? What medicines should you pack?

Singaporeans are certainly travelling up a storm to make up for the vacation time lost to two years of global travel bans and restrictions, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just scroll through your social media feed and you’ll see pictures of famous destinations (from Seoul to Tokyo) taken during the recent school and festive holidays by friends, relatives and colleagues. In fact, as far back as last October, the Monetary Authority of Singapore had already predicted that Singaporeans would be spending our pandemic savings more on overseas travel than domestically.

So, armed with still-valid passports, air tickets, hotel bookings and luggage filled with everything but the kitchen sink, you’re ready to tackle jetlag and experience a new country’s offerings. But are you? Maybe not, especially if you have a little one coming onboard with you.

For instance, if your seven-year-old received her COVID-19 booster just a week ago, have the vaccines fully taken effect yet? What should you do if Junior catches COVID-19 while overseas? Can you give your child melatonin for jetlag? Find out from the experts below: