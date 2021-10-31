Travelling to Italy? For car fanatics, visiting these 3 museums is a must

Quickly now: What single word comes to mind when the subject of Italian automobile museums comes up at a cocktail party?

Ferrari. Of course. Or perhaps Maserati. Or maybe Lamborghini. But for the next thousand words or so, put aside those knee-jerk responses. For now, let’s think out of the auto museum box.

During a recent visit to the Italian north, I shuttled between Milan and Turin in search of some automotive greatness beyond what is usually found on tourists’ agendas. Find it I did, at the “other” museums, one celebrating the history of Alfa Romeo and the second at the home of Fiat in the true heartland of the Italian auto industry for more than a century.