Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Travel

These are the best hotels in Asia, according to Tripadvisor reviews
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Travel

These are the best hotels in Asia, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Six Senses Laamu in Olhuveli Island, Maldives is the No 1 hotel in Asia, while in Singapore, that honour belongs to Capella Singapore. 

These are the best hotels in Asia, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Capella Singapore has been voted the No 1 hotel in Singapore by Tripadvisor. (Photo: Tripadvisor)

10 May 2022 04:53PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 04:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tripadvisor has just released on Tuesday (May 10) its annual list of top hotels in 2022, so if you’re planning a holiday in the coming months, especially in the region, you’ll want to keep this list handy.

The No 1 hotel in Asia is Six Senses Laamu on Olhuveli Island, Maldives. And if you love Bali – and who doesn't love an island getaway? – you'll be glad to know that three Bali hotels made it to the Top 10 best hotels in Asia list. Is it time to book that flight? 

 

And if you're planning to stay in the country – perhaps your passport is taking a little longer than usual to renew – there's no shortage of top hotels for you to book to enjoy a staycation. At the No 1 spot for Singapore is the ultra-luxury resort, Capella Singapore on Sentosa island. It boasts an award-winning spa, three restaurants and a beautiful landscape overlooking the South China Sea.

Let's see which other properties made the list. 

These are the Top 10 Singapore hotels:

  1. Capella Singapore
  2. The Barracks Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality
  3. The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore
  4. Quincy Hotel Singapore by Far East Hospitality
  5. Regent Singapore
  6. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
  7. InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay
  8. Raffles Hotel Singapore
  9. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
  10. Resorts World Sentosa - Crockfords Tower

These are the Top 10 best hotels in Asia:

  1. Six Senses Laamu  Olhuveli Island, Maldives
  2. Padma Resort Ubud  Bali, Indonesia
  3. Pimalai Resort and Spa  Ko Lanta, Thailand
  4. Lotte Hotel Hanoi  Hanoi, Vietnam
  5. COMO Cocoa Island- Cocoa Island, Maldives
  6. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok  Marriott Executive Apartments - Bangkok, Thailand
  7. The Royal Purnama  Bali, Indonesia
  8. Jaya House River Park  Siem Reap, Cambodia
  9. LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL Executive Tower – Seoul, South Korea
  10. Viceroy Bali  Bali, Indonesia

The winners of the Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels were determined via the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on the site over the 12-month period from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021. In other words, the award recognises the hotels people love the most.

This year’s awards include 11 subcategories of accommodation, including three brand news ones: Out of the Ordinary Hotels, Hotels on the Water and Mountain Resorts & Lodges. Other categories include Luxury Hotels, Family-friendly Hotels and Most Romantic Hotels.

“We know there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to travel planning. Some travellers are looking for unique stays – ranging from cave hotels to overwater bungalows – while others are looking for a quaint B&B,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer, Tripadvisor. “No matter what type of trip you are looking for, this year's Travellers’ Choice Awards – with winners spanning six continents and 90 countries – showcase the top recommendations from other travellers.”

Click here for the full list of winners in all categories.

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

hotel Weekend escapes

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us