These are the best hotels in Asia, according to Tripadvisor reviews
Six Senses Laamu in Olhuveli Island, Maldives is the No 1 hotel in Asia, while in Singapore, that honour belongs to Capella Singapore.
Tripadvisor has just released on Tuesday (May 10) its annual list of top hotels in 2022, so if you’re planning a holiday in the coming months, especially in the region, you’ll want to keep this list handy.
The No 1 hotel in Asia is Six Senses Laamu on Olhuveli Island, Maldives. And if you love Bali – and who doesn't love an island getaway? – you'll be glad to know that three Bali hotels made it to the Top 10 best hotels in Asia list. Is it time to book that flight?
And if you're planning to stay in the country – perhaps your passport is taking a little longer than usual to renew – there's no shortage of top hotels for you to book to enjoy a staycation. At the No 1 spot for Singapore is the ultra-luxury resort, Capella Singapore on Sentosa island. It boasts an award-winning spa, three restaurants and a beautiful landscape overlooking the South China Sea.
Let's see which other properties made the list.
These are the Top 10 Singapore hotels:
- Capella Singapore
- The Barracks Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality
- The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore
- Quincy Hotel Singapore by Far East Hospitality
- Regent Singapore
- Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
- InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay
- Raffles Hotel Singapore
- Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
- Resorts World Sentosa - Crockfords Tower
These are the Top 10 best hotels in Asia:
- Six Senses Laamu – Olhuveli Island, Maldives
- Padma Resort Ubud – Bali, Indonesia
- Pimalai Resort and Spa – Ko Lanta, Thailand
- Lotte Hotel Hanoi – Hanoi, Vietnam
- COMO Cocoa Island–- Cocoa Island, Maldives
- Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments - Bangkok, Thailand
- The Royal Purnama – Bali, Indonesia
- Jaya House River Park – Siem Reap, Cambodia
- LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL Executive Tower – Seoul, South Korea
- Viceroy Bali – Bali, Indonesia
The winners of the Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels were determined via the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on the site over the 12-month period from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021. In other words, the award recognises the hotels people love the most.
This year’s awards include 11 subcategories of accommodation, including three brand news ones: Out of the Ordinary Hotels, Hotels on the Water and Mountain Resorts & Lodges. Other categories include Luxury Hotels, Family-friendly Hotels and Most Romantic Hotels.
“We know there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to travel planning. Some travellers are looking for unique stays – ranging from cave hotels to overwater bungalows – while others are looking for a quaint B&B,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer, Tripadvisor. “No matter what type of trip you are looking for, this year's Travellers’ Choice Awards – with winners spanning six continents and 90 countries – showcase the top recommendations from other travellers.”
Click here for the full list of winners in all categories.