These are the best hotels in Asia, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Tripadvisor has just released on Tuesday (May 10) its annual list of top hotels in 2022, so if you’re planning a holiday in the coming months, especially in the region, you’ll want to keep this list handy.

The No 1 hotel in Asia is Six Senses Laamu on Olhuveli Island, Maldives. And if you love Bali – and who doesn't love an island getaway? – you'll be glad to know that three Bali hotels made it to the Top 10 best hotels in Asia list. Is it time to book that flight?