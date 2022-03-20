‘This is everyone’s culture’: Ukraine’s architectural treasures face destruction

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought searing images of human tragedy to witnesses around the world: Thousands of civilians killed and injured; broken families as mothers and children leave in search of refuge while fathers and other men stay behind to defend their country; and millions of refugees having already fled to neighbouring countries after just two weeks of war.

In addition to that human suffering, a second tragedy comes into focus: The destruction of a country’s very culture. Across Ukraine, scores of historic buildings, priceless artworks and public squares are being reduced to rubble by Russian rockets, missiles, bombs and gunfire.

In 2010, I saw some of Ukraine’s vibrant – and, sadly, often overlooked – culture firsthand while writing a travel article about the beautiful, centuries-old wooden churches in the western region of Zakarpattia.

At the time, there was very little in the way of infrastructure for tourists in the area, despite the attraction of stunning buildings like the Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin, an immense woodwork construction dating from 1619, which I visited in the village of Novoselytsia.