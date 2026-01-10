Is Melaka still worth visiting despite the crowds? Here’s when to go and what to see

Naturally, the tourism boom is a double-edged sword. The chief appeal of this UNESCO Heritage Site is its historical significance and (once) quiet charm, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find moments to breathe in the city that’s inundated with tourists these days.

Time your trip on a Tuesday if possible. While some shopkeepers report having busy days, most say it’s not as frenetic as other weekdays. Needless to say, Friday-to-Sunday weekends have traditionally been busiest, and it’s a lot worse these days. Mondays and Tuesdays are usually when cities breathe easier after weekends, but the former isn’t as great for Melaka thanks to cruise ship arrivals.

As for the time of year, be mindful of school holiday periods for both Malaysia and Singapore, and the year-end also generally sees more tourists visiting from northern-hemisphere countries experiencing winter.

Melaka’s booming popularity might now be at odds with the visitor experience, but it’s still worth visiting if you’re armed with proper intel. Here’s a short guide to show what makes this city so special and still worthy of a stay.