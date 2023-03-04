A weekend in Madrid: Things to do, see and eat in Picasso country

Madrid has little to prove as a premier art destination. Its central “golden triangle of art” (anchored by the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen-Bornemisza museums) makes for a dazzling pilgrimage, and the city is bolstered by cutting-edge cultural foundations like Espacio Solo and Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary.

This year, Madrid is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death and the 100th anniversary of Joaquin Sorolla’s with a series of exhibitions dedicated to each artist. Also, few cities have had such a flurry of hotel openings since the pandemic’s onset – including the Edition, the Four Seasons, the Mandarin Oriental and the Hard Rock.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the city’s warm embrace of anyone wanting to join the fun. Since so few Madrilenos are actually from Madrid, everyone is welcome.

FRIDAY

Stroll the new agora: Hemmed in for decades by four busy boulevards, Plaza de Espana was a spot locals typically tried to avoid. A 70-million-euro (S$100 million) redesign, completed in November 2021, has transformed the plaza by diverting traffic away or into underground tunnels.