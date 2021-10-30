What New York is doing to woo big-spending international travellers back

“We’re hoping the city tries to bring back these international tourists, because they’re our lifeline,” said Mohammed Rufai, an immigrant from Ghana who sells tickets in Times Square for a double-decker bus tour of Manhattan. “We need them.”

Rufai, 45, said he could earn US$200 a day before the pandemic, more than 70 per cent of it from sales to tourists from England, Mexico and other parts of the world. He now struggles to make half that.

“You cannot ask people to ride if there are no people here to ask,” he said.

The lack of tourists during the pandemic ravaged the city’s hotel industry, causing dozens of them to close – several permanently – and putting thousands of people out of work for more than a year.

Some, like the Hilton in Midtown, the city’s biggest hotel, reopened this month in anticipation of an increase in tourism spurred by the return of Broadway shows and the holiday shopping season.

The performing arts and hospitality industries also suffered steep losses and rampant unemployment without the usual flocks of tourists. Hundreds of restaurants in New York City closed for good during the pandemic, and the unemployment rate in the city is still 10.2 per cent, compared with 4.8 per cent nationally.