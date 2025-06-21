World’s largest Legoland to open in Shanghai with a replica of the iconic city skyline

One of the star attractions at Legoland Shanghai, which officially opens on July 5 this year, is likely to be a mini replica of the Shanghai waterfront and skyscrapers of the Lujiazui financial district, all built in the colourful plastic bricks.

The Shanghai resort, which will be the world's biggest Legoland so far and the first in China, features eight themed sections that will feel familiar to fans of Lego.

They include Ninjago, Lego Friends and Monkie Kid lands, in which classic Lego pieces are brought to life and supersized, though not big enough to meet everyone's expectations.

"I thought it would be huge, but it turned out to be half of the scale I dreamed ... But the attractions are beyond my expectation," said Lyu Xiaole, a very grown-up seven-year-old whose family were among those able to get limited tickets for a pre-opening visit on Friday.