We staycay-ed at a Mongolian yurt in Yishun with 'wildnerness survival' activities

Not having been to Mongolia, though, I could only assess the authenticity of the experience based on how un-Yishun it felt.

I’m happy to report that once you arrive at the yurt, decked out with colourful flags, right by a little lily-padded pond and engulfed by greenery, you know you’re not in Kansas any more.

The beautiful circular structure comes directly from Mongolia and was a gift from the Embassy of Mongolia in Singapore. Many of its furnishings, like a brightly painted bed, cupboard, table and stools, were made in Mongolia, too. And it’s equipped with all the luxurious comforts you don’t get in a regular tent: Real mattresses, down pillows and the holy grail of glamping – air-con.

Yurt life was certainly enticing, not to mention Instagrammable.

It was rainy on my first day, so in the evening, after the weather had cleared up, Tay and his partner, Kavita Kaur, welcomed me by putting a pot of pasta onto the portable stove to boil.

Tay, who’s led expeditions all over Mongolia as well as in places like Kazakhstan and India, has spent so much time in Mongolia that “after more than 20 visits, you stop counting”.

His mission is to help people experience the essence of the country, which he says can be summed up in two words: “True freedom”.

“When you’re out there in the wilderness, sometimes it really feels like you’re just there alone by yourself, because of the vastness. And I feel so present when I’m standing in the middle of the steppes. I feel like I’m part of the universe and nature. I sort of lose my identity. I have no concerns, no worries. Whatever I’ve planned in my calendar just disappears. And I feel so light, so contented with life, because I don’t feel like I need anything at all any more,” he shared.

“That’s why, after my first trip there, I wanted to bring more people, especially Singaporeans who keep visiting places like Bangkok to shop and eat. I mean, that is okay, but there are so many other places to experience, like Mongolia. The raw ruggedness; the way the nomads live every single day, is authentic. I want more people to experience that before it becomes too touristy or commercialised.”

EVERYBODY YURTS SOMETIMES