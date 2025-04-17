YouTrip launches Malaysian ringgit wallet with limited-time free shuttle service and cashback deals

If you’re planning a quick getaway to Malaysia over the upcoming long weekends (you know which ones), here’s good news when it comes to the currency exchange rates.

YouTrip has just launched a Malaysian ringgit (MYR) wallet so you can lock in a good exchange rate without any hidden fees or foreign exchange markups and store the money within the YouTrip app for convenient spending.

Furthermore, the first 5,000 users who spend a minimum S$200 cumulatively can get 3 per cent cashback on all MYR transactions.

YouTrip has also launched its first retail partnership in Malaysia. From Apr 16 to Jun 17, 2025, you can earn up to 10 per cent cashback at JD Sports and up to 5 per cent cashback at Caring Pharmacy, selected Decathlon outlets and Lotus’s on all in-store purchases across Malaysia.

If that’s not enough reason for a quick Johor jaunt, YouTrip is also offering free shuttle bus rides across the Causeway. From Apr 19 to May 11, over 15,000 slots will be available over the four weekends between 9am and 9.30pm at 30-minute intervals.

Starting this Saturday (Apr 19), you can board the shuttle service at Kranji MRT station and alight at Mid Valley Southkey, North Entrance. Return trips to Singapore will also depart from the same location.

To secure your slot, you must pre-book via the sign-up form on YouTrip’s official Instagram and Telegram channel. Slots will be released every Monday ahead of the corresponding weekend.

Each user can only reserve one round trip slot, which is non-transferable and must be present at the allocated timeslot.