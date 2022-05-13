Skiing on ‘Toblerone mountain’ and riding in a crystal-encrusted gondola in Zermatt, Switzerland

You hear so much about cheese fondue so of course you look forward to your first virgin sampling once you land on Swiss soil.

This happened for me and my fellow travellers on our first night in Zermatt. It’s like a rite of passage, a prerequisite almost, before you’re licenced to go on and explore the rest of Switzerland. And, to that end, every Swiss person you meet on your travels will no doubt preface every conversation with a keen inquiry on whether you’ve already tried their beloved national dish.

So, we were certainly game to try. If nothing else, it ought to warm your bones, coming in from the cold. We nip into the restaurant in Hotel Julen, one of the town’s more popular establishments that was exceedingly charming with its traditional styling. The cheese fondue arrives in a cast iron pot, accompanied by baskets overflowing with bread or whole potatoes. We skewer either grub of carb, dip and swirl it in the melted cheese with great anticipation and then... Silence.

Something must be said of a sense of telepathy shared amongst Singaporeans as our fellow countrymen exchanged subtle knowing glances. I love me some artisanal cheese and I’m even a big fan of blue cheese but this was intense. Ultimately, let’s just say it was a fon-don’t for us.

Fortunately, there are many more dos than don’ts to be had in Zermatt.

Topping the list is, of course, skiing and snowboarding.