Viral video of actor Andrew Garfield and Elmo talking about grief gets over 14 million views

Sesame Street icon Elmo continues being the internet's favourite wellness check ambassador. Months after his viral social media post where he asked how everyone was doing, Elmo appeared in a video where he checked in on Hollywood star Andrew Garfield.

The 41-year-old actor, who lost his mother Lynn Garfield to pancreatic cancer in 2019, shared that he was missing her – prompting Elmo to say that he was sorry for Garfield's loss.

The Spider-Man star then reassured the Muppet: "It's okay, you don't have to say sorry. It's actually kind of okay to miss somebody."

The two proceeded to discuss the grief and sadness they felt from missing people in their lives and Garfield segued into a speech on how "the sadness is a gift".

He explained: "It's kind of a lovely thing to feel, in a way. It means you really loved somebody when you miss them. When I miss my mum, I remember all of the cuddles I used to get from her, all of the hugs I used to get from her and it makes me feel closer to her when I miss her, in a strange way.

"So I'm happy to have all the memories of my mum and the joy she brought me...and everyone she ever met...When I miss her, I remember it's because she made me so happy. So I can celebrate her and I can miss her at the same time."