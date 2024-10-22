Viral video of actor Andrew Garfield and Elmo talking about grief gets over 14 million views
In the video, the Amazing Spider-Man star shares about the grief he felt after losing his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2019.
Sesame Street icon Elmo continues being the internet's favourite wellness check ambassador. Months after his viral social media post where he asked how everyone was doing, Elmo appeared in a video where he checked in on Hollywood star Andrew Garfield.
The 41-year-old actor, who lost his mother Lynn Garfield to pancreatic cancer in 2019, shared that he was missing her – prompting Elmo to say that he was sorry for Garfield's loss.
The Spider-Man star then reassured the Muppet: "It's okay, you don't have to say sorry. It's actually kind of okay to miss somebody."
The two proceeded to discuss the grief and sadness they felt from missing people in their lives and Garfield segued into a speech on how "the sadness is a gift".
He explained: "It's kind of a lovely thing to feel, in a way. It means you really loved somebody when you miss them. When I miss my mum, I remember all of the cuddles I used to get from her, all of the hugs I used to get from her and it makes me feel closer to her when I miss her, in a strange way.
"So I'm happy to have all the memories of my mum and the joy she brought me...and everyone she ever met...When I miss her, I remember it's because she made me so happy. So I can celebrate her and I can miss her at the same time."
The exchange has been praised for its approach to the subject matter, with one fan writing: "Andrew approaches grief in such a beautiful way, and his continued interviews where he shares his perspectives on grief have really helped me deal with my own grief of losing my Nana in a new way."
The video has since received over 14.5 million views on TikTok.
Addressing the video's positive reception, Sesame Workshop – the nonprofit educational organisation behind Sesame Street – said to US news outlet NBC News that the video created "an authentic conversation around a sensitive but incredibly important topic for children and families, the death of a loved one".
Jeanette Betancourt, Sesame Workshop's senior vice president of US social impact added: "[Garfield and Elmo] showed that it’s okay to miss someone you love, and it can be helpful to celebrate the memories you had with them that brought happiness and joy."