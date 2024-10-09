Auntie Anne’s employee in Malaysia fired after going viral for kissing pretzel dough

In a social media announcement, the pretzel chain revealed that it had fired the staff member, Alice Chang, and shut down the outlet at Mid Valley Megamall for “thorough disinfection and cleaning”.

The post stated: “Thank you to all who have shown concern and highlighted the recent incident involving Alice Chang. We would like to clarify that Alice Chang was previously employed by Auntie Anne's Malaysia but she was immediately terminated following this incident.

"At Auntie Anne's Malaysia, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and safety for our customers and staff. We do not condone or tolerate any actions that compromise these standards.

"As part of our proactive measures, the outlet in question will be temporarily closed for thorough disinfection and cleaning. The outlet will reopen once the disinfection process is completed and all necessary safety protocols are confirmed.”