AP apologises to R&B singer Babyface for abruptly cutting his Grammys red carpet interview for pop star Chappell Roan
Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds was speaking with journalists from the Associated Press during a livestream of the red carpet segment of the 2025 Grammy Awards, when one of the journalists interrupted him and shouted pop star Chappell Roan’s name to grab her attention.
Iconic R&B singer-producer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds received an apology from news agency Associated Press (AP) after AP journalists cut him off mid-speech during an interview on the Grammys red carpet in order to speak to Chappell Roan instead.
The incident, which went viral and drew harsh rebuke from Edmonds' fans for the journalists' behaviour, happened during AP's livestream of the red carpet segment of the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Journalists Krysta Fauria and Leslie Ambriz were part of the AP team conducting interviews with stars as they walked the red carpet. In the middle of speaking with Edmonds – a 12-time Grammy Award winner and 54-time nominee – Fauria spotted Roan on the red carpet. She repeatedly shouted Roan’s name to get the pop star's attention, interrupting the interview.
Edmonds noticed the interruption and said, smiling: “You guys want to do that? Go do that,” referring to the interview with Roan, before handing the microphone back and walking away.
The clip quickly circulated online and sparked backlash against AP and the interviewers, with celebrities rallying around the Every Time I Close My Eyes singer.
Reality television star Khloe Kardashian wrote on X: “It's maddening to see a legend not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this. With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he's shaped the sound of multiple generations.”
She added: “By the way, what a class act you (Edmonds) are. P.S Big or small, old or new, you don't treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There's a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion.”
Singer-actress Dionne Warwick also wrote on X: “13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?”
Warwick also shared a screenshot of the definition of the word 'decorum' and tagged AP.
Fauria apologised at the end of AP’s livestream and said: “I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier. Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion on these carpets. But I’m a big Babyface fan, as are we all, so I just wanted to say that I really apologise.”
AP also apologised to Edmonds on Instagram: “We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologised to Babyface through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”
But fans were not impressed.
Comments on the post included “apologise for the disrespect; not ‘cutting the interview short’”; “this is the apology y’all come up with?” and “it was so weird and extremely unprofessional”.
Fans also left comments on the R&B star's recent Instagram post, writing, “I’m sorry that those interviewers treated you like that, you deserve better, sending you so much love” and "much respect to you legend!"
Singer Tamar Braxton also wrote in the 65-year-old singer-producer’s comments: “But the way they played in your face. Unforgivable.”
Edmonds, however, appears to have moved on from the incident. In a statement made to USA Today, he said: "The best part of the night was reconnecting with old friends, meeting new artists, and feeling all the love in the room.
“That’s what I’ll remember. That’s what it’s really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music."
Edmonds is the co-founder of the LaFace Records label with LA Reid, which signed artistes like Usher, TLC and Toni Braxton. He has also produced and collaborated with artistes like Whitney Houston, Madonna and Boyz II Men, among many other big names.