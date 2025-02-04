AP apologises to R&B singer Babyface for abruptly cutting his Grammys red carpet interview for pop star Chappell Roan

Iconic R&B singer-producer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds received an apology from news agency Associated Press (AP) after AP journalists cut him off mid-speech during an interview on the Grammys red carpet in order to speak to Chappell Roan instead.

The incident, which went viral and drew harsh rebuke from Edmonds' fans for the journalists' behaviour, happened during AP's livestream of the red carpet segment of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Journalists Krysta Fauria and Leslie Ambriz were part of the AP team conducting interviews with stars as they walked the red carpet. In the middle of speaking with Edmonds – a 12-time Grammy Award winner and 54-time nominee – Fauria spotted Roan on the red carpet. She repeatedly shouted Roan’s name to get the pop star's attention, interrupting the interview.

Edmonds noticed the interruption and said, smiling: “You guys want to do that? Go do that,” referring to the interview with Roan, before handing the microphone back and walking away.

The clip quickly circulated online and sparked backlash against AP and the interviewers, with celebrities rallying around the Every Time I Close My Eyes singer.

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian wrote on X: “It's maddening to see a legend not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this. With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he's shaped the sound of multiple generations.”

She added: “By the way, what a class act you (Edmonds) are. P.S Big or small, old or new, you don't treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There's a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion.”