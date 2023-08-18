5 things to know about Bearbrick, the collectible toys seized in a money laundering probe in Singapore

This week, one of the largest money laundering probes in Singapore made the headlines. It was reported that S$1 billion in cars, money, goods and houses – including Good Class Bungalows and condominiums – were seized.

I'm sure I wasn't the only person to have scrutinised the pictures of the lavish loot splashed in the report. And what a sight they were.

In case you missed it, here’s the rundown: A car lineup, a closet full of liquor, and wardrobes bursting with designer bags and watches. But also – curiously – among these was a showcase of 60 Bearbrick figures, sparking numerous questions among the ogling masses.

Such as: Why are these pot-bellied plastic teddies featured alongside a barrage of cash I’ve only ever seen in Breaking Bad?