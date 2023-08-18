5 things to know about Bearbrick, the collectible toys seized in a money laundering probe in Singapore
Why are Bearbrick toys expensive? Who collects them? Where can you buy one and how can you tell if it's fake? Here's a quick look at the company behind the toy, which had humble beginnings in the '90s, with its first shop sharing a space with a tonkatsu stall.
This week, one of the largest money laundering probes in Singapore made the headlines. It was reported that S$1 billion in cars, money, goods and houses – including Good Class Bungalows and condominiums – were seized.
I'm sure I wasn't the only person to have scrutinised the pictures of the lavish loot splashed in the report. And what a sight they were.
In case you missed it, here’s the rundown: A car lineup, a closet full of liquor, and wardrobes bursting with designer bags and watches. But also – curiously – among these was a showcase of 60 Bearbrick figures, sparking numerous questions among the ogling masses.
Such as: Why are these pot-bellied plastic teddies featured alongside a barrage of cash I’ve only ever seen in Breaking Bad?
1. WHAT ARE BEARBRICKS?
Bearbricks, officially stylised as BE@RBRICKs, are collectible figures shaped like tubby bears. Their anatomy consists of a head, a torso, hips, arms, hands and legs with movable joints, not unlike Lego. Except they make a cracking sound when adjusted, not unlike some of us after turning 30.
They come in four sizes: 50% (7cm), 100% (14cm), 400% (28cm) and 1000% (70cm), and most models cost a few hundred to a few thousand dollars on Action City, the main dealer of Bearbricks in Singapore.
If you see a Bearbrick that costs five or six digits, it’s most likely an elusive one. Such price points aren’t unusual among resellers, but the auction market is another story.
To date, one of the most expensive Bearbrick toys was auctioned for US$157,000 – the “Qiu tu” 1000% Bearbrick from 2008 is a one-off design by Chinese contemporary artist Yue Minjun.
2. WHO INVENTED BEARBRICK?
This year, Bearbrick celebrates its 22nd anniversary since its serendipitous inception in 2001. Its inventor, Tatsuhiko Akashi, originally worked in computer manufacturing but was inspired by the toy shops in Shibuya to pursue his passion. In 1996, he started MediCom Toy, sharing a paltry space with a tonkatsu stall in Ebisu.
Bearbrick started with Kubrick, a block-shaped figurine named after auteur Stanley Kubrick and designed in the style of his 1971 cult classic, A Clockwork Orange.
In 2001, MediCom Toy was commissioned to furnish the World Character Convention with freebies. They wanted Kubricks, but as it comprised too many parts and would be a logistical nightmare, Akashi improvised.
So, participants would reach into their swag bags on May 21 that year and find the first-ever Bearbrick – an homage to the ubiquitous teddy bear.
3. WHY ARE BEARBRICKS SO POPULAR?
Bearbrick’s first drop was simple, following self-explanatory themes such as basic, flag, cute, jellybean, animal and pattern. They also had a horror category, starring the likes of Joker from Batman and Jason Vorhees from Friday The 13th; and a sci-fi category, because how can any self-respecting toy brand leave Star Wars behind?
Today, Bearbrick is on its 46th series, and the variety it has under its belt is mind-blowing. It’s the art toys equivalent of a cinematic universe, where the most influential brands, icons and personalities from all realms converge. Fashion, sports, entertainment, art, culture, you name it
Craving a playful touch of luxury? They’ve got Fendi, Jimmy Choo and Coco Chanel herself. If streetwear is more up your alley, try their collaborations with Bape, Supreme and CDG on for size.
Whether you’re team Marvel or DC comics, their legion of superheroes will spoil you for choice. Basketball enthusiasts were all over their partnership with the NBA, while the Sex Pistols Bearbrick spoke directly to rock and roll fans. And for art connoisseurs, their renditions of Van Gogh, Andy Warhol and Banksy are just the thing.
Since there’s a Bearbrick for almost every individual thinkable, it was able to capture audiences of an alarming diversity. For instance, folks like Nike have released Bearbricks in tandem with major sneaker releases, which may explain the overlap between the Bearbrick community and sneakerheads.
Bearbrick isn’t just a figurine toy, but a canvas for self-expression. Why anyone would relate to an Uno-themed Bearbrick is beyond me, but no judgement here. If anything, this sense of unpredictability has done wonders for the brand.
4. WHY ARE PEOPLE PAYING SO MUCH FOR BEARBRICKS?
Over the past two decades, celebrities such as Pharrell Williams, G-Dragon and JJ Lin have collectively propelled Bearbrick to aspirational status. However, does the "Kardashian" effect truly warrant splurging on a mere piece of plastic?
Well, if the blockchain boom in recent years has taught us anything, it is that hype is powerful. It can be argued that a digital file has no intrinsic value, but that hasn’t kept NFTs from commanding astronomical prices. When a sufficiently large crowd deems something as art, then art it becomes.
The realm of art toys follows a similar pattern, and the Bearbrick market is far from bearish. Right from the outset, Akashi was determined to craft collectible art pieces rather than mass-produced toys – a gamble that has handsomely paid off.
Hence, Bearbricks are unveiled in limited batches with almost no reruns, motivating collectors to transform their hobby into a business opportunity. Like most luxury goods, resold Bearbricks can fetch a higher price when the cardboard box is intact, stating the sequence in which it was manufactured.
They also remain cloaked in mystery, with blind boxes teasing collectors by disclosing the rarity of each Bearbrick within the release. Will its value appreciate tenfold or will it end up gathering dust on your desk? You’ll never know, and that’s part of the fun.
5. WHERE CAN I FIND BEARBRICKS IN SINGAPORE? HOW CAN I TELL IF IT’S FAKE?
There are a few online platforms selling Bearbricks in Singapore, but if you’re hunting down a rare one, you might find better luck on online marketplaces like eBay. For those who’d rather see the 1000% figures in the flesh (or plastic), there’s always Action City in Takashimaya, Bugis Junction, Vivocity, Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi.
Sugoi Collection in Orchard Central stands as one of the few brick-and-mortar hobby stores that source, buy and sell Bearbricks among other collectibles. Furthermore, they offer assistance in authenticating Bearbricks, as demonstrated by store owner Shawn in a video interview with Lianhe Zaobao.
By comparing dubious and genuine Bearbricks from their 2021 collaboration with Leica, Shawn imparted tips for the untrained eye. On counterfeit Bearbricks, the watermark on the soles often lacks the crisp definition found on their authentic counterparts, he said. The joints emit a less distinct sound, the contours appear less pronounced and nuances such as the brand’s official colours may miss the mark.