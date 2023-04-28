This man built an open library in Boon Lay, got his books stolen and then received an outpouring of support

For months, a man known as Hengster Kor worked hard to create an open public library for his community. He kept gathering books and shelves and, once he was ready, spent three hours setting up his passion project at Block 216A Boon Lay Avenue.

After a few hours, however, he discovered that his shelves had gone missing. Kor took to the Facebook group, Little Libraries Singapore, on Apr 25 to lament his plight. A subsequent update to the post painted an even bleaker picture with Kor revealing that all his books had been stolen.

Within hours, Kor's story spread online as his thoughtful initiative received unanimous praise. People clamoured to help, mostly by donating old books and furniture. A few netizens even offered to purchase brand-new shelves and books to furnish his library.

However, Kor rejected them as he claims "it defeats the purpose".

As he explains in a Facebook post dated Apr 26: "There are many shelves in good condition that are being disposed of every other day in my estate. I thought these shelves can be put to better use. Then there are many residents who always drop books at my RN office. Why not marry the two and do something meaningful?"

The first glimmer of hope came on Apr 27 when Kor updated that all the missing books had been returned. Although the shelves were still missing, Kor said that he would be creating new ones using plywood from discarded furniture.