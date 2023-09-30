'It's like he pulls a body double': Meet the Vietnamese barber behind the viral transformation videos
Hawaii-based barber Cam Do has only been at it for three years, but his dramatic makeovers have already taken the internet by storm.
A visit to the barber is straightforward – you tell them the haircut you want, the desired length, and whether you want your beard trimmed or completely shaved. But when you go to Cam Do, a Vietnamese barber based in Honolulu, Hawaii, you might start with a confession like, “My wife will kick me out of the bedroom if I don’t fix my hair.”
Cam Do’s videos on Instagram have garnered millions of views since he rose to social media stardom six months ago. In some videos, he playfully “roasts” clients with hyperbolic captions like “I rescued this guy from 25 years of singledom” and “Help him win back his ex”.
In others, he works his magic on everyday folks who aspire to look like Cristiano Ronaldo and captures unique moments, including those visiting a barber for the first time (their mothers had been their lifelong hairdressers) to a grandfather trying his first-ever perm.
What’s the story behind this local barber turned global internet sensation? CNA Lifestyle speaks with Cam Do to find out.
CAM DO’S ORIGIN STORY
When Cam Do moved from Vietnam to Hawaii at 15, he tried waiting tables, running a stall at a flea market, working in senior care homes, and driving for Uber.
“Frankly, the idea of becoming a barber had never even crossed my mind until it landed in my lap out of the blue. It was like fate took the wheel and steered me in a completely unexpected direction,” he said.
His journey into the beauty industry began as a nail artist, but not for long. While learning the ropes on YouTube, he stumbled upon a video of a barber giving a homeless man a free haircut, “transforming him from rags to riches” if only in terms of his appearance.
“That moment struck deep within me and that was when I knew I wanted to be a barber.”
During the pandemic, Cam Do made the switch to a barbering career, emerging from 2020 with a barbering diploma and license in hand. The transition wasn’t always smooth, and Cam Do openly admitted to struggling with certain haircut techniques, especially fading, at the beginning.
“I’ve never shied away from putting extra effort, whether it’s enrolling in additional classes, pursuing specialised courses, or seeking wisdom from fellow professionals. The more I struggled, the more determined I became to learn and refine my craft,” he added.
Fast forward three years (and some guinea pigs later), this vocation has shaped up to be just as rewarding for Cam Do as it is for his clients.
FINDING HIS IKIGAI IN BARBERING
You might be familiar with the story of the three bricklayers: When asked what they were doing, one said "laying bricks," another said "building a wall," and the third said "constructing a cathedral." Purpose can shape one's approach to work, and Cam Do's perspective on barbering exemplifies this.
“The true turning point in my journey was when I witnessed my clients’ faces fill with happiness after I finished their haircuts. That transformation from doubt to confidence, from uncertainty to self-assuredness, is nothing short of magical,” he revealed.
His fans on Instagram echo this sentiment, likening the makeovers to magic tricks. In the words of one user, “it’s like he pulls a body double for the ‘after’ shots.” If that isn’t the highest praise for a beauty professional, we don’t know what is.
“It's in those moments that I feel an immense sense of pride in my work. I've come to realise that my role extends beyond merely cutting hair. It’s about mastering the art of not just cutting hair, but shaping their confidence and identity.”
It’s been said that women treat their hairdressers like therapists, and it’s easy to see why. Sitting in a comfortable chair with the undivided attention of a total stranger has a peculiar effect that men, apparently, aren’t immune to.
“The barber’s chair can sometimes serve as a place where clients share their stories, concerns, and joys. My relationships with them are multifaceted and deeply personal,” he said, joking that visiting a good barber is cheaper than seeing a therapist.
“Being a barber demands that I radiate positivity and create an environment where my clients feel at ease. After all, the energy we bring into our workspace can make or break an experience… I take pride in providing that sense of comfort and care to those who sit in my chair.”
In fact, Cam Do’s presence is so palpable – even if only through a screen – that female viewers have been converted into clients.
“I was very surprised and shocked when she came to look for me…She came looking for me after watching my videos and liked the energy, vibe, and experience I exude and offer. I am very grateful for her trust in me and her support for my business.”
“MY LIFE HAS BEEN FOREVER ALTERED”
Cam Do had been posting about his barbering escapades on Instagram since August 2020, but it wasn't until the dramatic makeovers and cheeky captions that he started gaining traction. The video that catapulted Cam Do to fame half a year ago was captioned "You will be single forever," and his schedule has been booked out for months since.
“I believed people liked that video so much because I listened to my client’s concerns (and) translated that into a haircut that made him feel happy and confident,” he said.
“I was very surprised, happy, and thankful for all the love and support that I have received. I’ve never thought I would be making that much of a positive impact on their lives.”
Cam Do’s social media strategy is all about staying “real and relatable”, targeting viewers who can identify with his diverse clientele. Perhaps they want to change things up after sporting the same hairstyle for a decade, or maybe they're preparing for a first date later in the evening.
“As I connect with my clients during the service, it helps me to understand their needs and backgrounds, and come up with video content based on their stories,” he explained.
“Determining the right hairstyle goes beyond just face shape. The client’s head shape, unique characteristics like scars or bumps, hair type (straight, wavy, curly), and even personal preferences play crucial roles in finding the perfect haircut.”
In the realm of hairdressing, one size does not fit all. So even if you aren't about to fly to Honolulu for a haircut, his page may teach you a thing or two in time for your next visit to the local barber.
Three years isn't a long time, but it's been a whirlwind for Cam Do since his search for a nail art tutorial led him down this path. The sheer serendipity of it all gives him yet another reason to be on social media: To leave an impact on others just as that one YouTube video did for him.
“Isn’t it amusing how life sometimes decides your path, rather than you choosing it? My life has been forever altered by this decision that, in a way, chose me. I couldn’t be more grateful for it.”