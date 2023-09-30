'It's like he pulls a body double': Meet the Vietnamese barber behind the viral transformation videos

A visit to the barber is straightforward – you tell them the haircut you want, the desired length, and whether you want your beard trimmed or completely shaved. But when you go to Cam Do, a Vietnamese barber based in Honolulu, Hawaii, you might start with a confession like, “My wife will kick me out of the bedroom if I don’t fix my hair.”

Cam Do’s videos on Instagram have garnered millions of views since he rose to social media stardom six months ago. In some videos, he playfully “roasts” clients with hyperbolic captions like “I rescued this guy from 25 years of singledom” and “Help him win back his ex”.

In others, he works his magic on everyday folks who aspire to look like Cristiano Ronaldo and captures unique moments, including those visiting a barber for the first time (their mothers had been their lifelong hairdressers) to a grandfather trying his first-ever perm.