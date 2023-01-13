Teen mocked for calling Charles & Keith a luxury brand tours company's headquarters, meets founder

Teenager Zoe Gabriel in Singapore wanted to share her excitement at getting a new handbag as a gift from her father with a TikTok video on Sunday (Jan 8). Instead, she got mocked by some TikTok users for calling her black Charles & Keith Double Handle Tote Bag, priced at S$79.90, her “first luxury bag”.

But the way the 17-year-old Zoe, aka "Zohtaco" on TikTok, reacted to the mocking with grace earned her praise from many people – and an invite to meet the founders of the Singapore fashion chain known for shoes and bags. Her dad was invited as well.

On Thursday (Jan 12), Zoe posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her dad standing in front of the Charles & Keith headquarters, beaming about the amazing opportunity to visit and “learn more about the behind-the-scenes”.

She added in the caption: “It was so fun, everybody was so nice and accommodating. We had the chance to sit down with Keith and get to know the company a little better. Thank you to everybody who has shown their support!!!!” Keith Wong and his brother, Charles, founded the brand in 1996.

She also mentioned in her post that she was wearing the Charles & Keith Lucile Satin Platform Sandals in the photo and it was “with special thanks to Miss Lyn Ng”.