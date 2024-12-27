Chinese influencer eats nasi lemak thinking it's bak chang

One Chinese influencer’s viral boo-boo has recently become the source of laughter for many netizens in Malaysia. Influencer Niao Niao recently posted a Facebook clip of herself taste-testing one of Malaysia’s popular dishes, nasi lemak bungkus – coconut rice wrapped into a pyramid shape with banana leaves.

However, as soon as the video started, it was clear she was unfamiliar with the dish.

“I bought a zong zi (sticky rice dumpling aka bak chang) in Malaysia. This doesn’t look like the rice dumplings I usually see,” she said.

Yes, she mistook nasi lemak for bak chang because of how they are both wrapped in similar shapes.

Upon unwrapping the nasi lemak, Niao Niao expressed her surprise, saying: “It looks like this inside? There’s even an egg and some chilli sauce.”

She then took a bite out of one pointy end before remarking that “it’s spicy”.

“This is Malaysia’s dumpling!” she concluded at the end of the video.