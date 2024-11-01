Limited-edition crochet outfits for Labubu made by inmates will be on sale for the public
Made by inmates at Changi Prison Complex’s Art Behind Bars (ABB) programme, these Labubu outfits take up to three days to complete.
The Labubu craze doesn't appear to be dying down anytime time soon, so why not use your love for the furry critters for a good cause?
Inmates participating in the Art Behind Bars (ABB) programme at Changi Prison Complex’s Institution A4 have been crocheting outfits for Labubu dolls. Some of these adorable outfits include crochet sweaters, cardigans and hats.
The outfits are the handicrafts of four female inmates who began crafting them in early October. Each outfit takes up to three days to complete, with six hours spent each day to perfect the toy’s unique, round shape and short limbs.
One of the inmates has a background in crocheting and has been imparting her skills to those around her - even creating officer and chef uniforms adorned with a yellow ribbon.
The best part is that you can absolutely own this limited-edition collection.
Around 30 of these Labubu outfits will be available for sale to fans, starting mid-November. Members of the public can head to Just Brewin cafe at Race Course Road which is managed by ex-offenders who have successfully reintegrated into society. All proceeds for the sale will go into supporting the Yellow Ribbon Fund.
You can also stand a chance to win one of these outfits by taking part in a contest by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS). Simply follow the organisation on Instagram, like the contest post, share a photo of your Labubu doll, tag SPS, and share a message of support to inmates and ex-offenders.
The contest will run till Nov 4.