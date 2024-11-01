Limited-edition crochet outfits for Labubu made by inmates will be on sale for the public

The Labubu craze doesn't appear to be dying down anytime time soon, so why not use your love for the furry critters for a good cause?

Inmates participating in the Art Behind Bars (ABB) programme at Changi Prison Complex’s Institution A4 have been crocheting outfits for Labubu dolls. Some of these adorable outfits include crochet sweaters, cardigans and hats.

The outfits are the handicrafts of four female inmates who began crafting them in early October. Each outfit takes up to three days to complete, with six hours spent each day to perfect the toy’s unique, round shape and short limbs.

One of the inmates has a background in crocheting and has been imparting her skills to those around her - even creating officer and chef uniforms adorned with a yellow ribbon.

The best part is that you can absolutely own this limited-edition collection.