Foreign worker who won S$18,888 in 'Squid Game' contest shares how it changed his life

In a now-viral TikTok video, the Indian national can be seen falling on his knees and profusely thanking his employers at Pollisum Engineering upon winning the grand prize.

As part of their dinner and dance event, the crane leasing company created a Squid Game-esque competition for all their employees – sans bloodshed and death, of course. Participants had to compete in a few games – one of them being the infamous 'red light, green light' game from the hit Netflix show.

Speaking through a translator, Selvam shared that he “didn’t even know that S$18,888 was the grand prize” when he signed up for the competition.

“All I did was follow (what the other participants were doing) and tried my best,” he told CNA Lifestyle.