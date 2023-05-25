Japanese man finds live frog in takeaway udon, company apologises for 'causing great trouble and worry'

On May 22, a Twitter user – going by the nickname Kaito – uploaded a video of his soon-to-be-finished cup of Marugame Seimen's Spicy Dandan Salad Udon, showing the small amphibian wriggling about in the remaining broth.

He explained that he got the udon while on a business trip and urged his followers to "be careful" after discovering that the outlet selling the udon "reopened the same night after being closed for three hours" and "is still selling the same products".

The following day, the noodle chain issued an apology via its website for "causing great trouble and worry" while explaining that the frog was likely to have been mixed at their vegetable-processing factory. After "conducting and strengthening on-site inspections at every factory handling raw vegetables", the company then announced that it would be temporarily suspending sales of food items with raw vegetables.