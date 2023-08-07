Google celebrates Singapore's Bishan otter family with their own Google Doodle

The felt otters were handcrafted by designer Helene Leroux who also created the vegetation featured in the Doodle.

So why Aug 7 of all dates? Turns out, seven years ago on this day, a poll conducted by a local publication revealed that Singaporeans voted the Bishan otters as the icon which represented Singapore on her 51st birthday.

It's hard to believe that it's been less than 10 years since these adorable creatures were first spotted in public. The Bishan otters got their name after being seen at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in 2014. Prior to that, otters had not been sighted since the '70s. They gained international fans after starring in David Attenborough's documentary Wild City.

In recent years, the Bishan otters have continued dominating headlines, though arguably for the wrong reasons. Videos of their fights with the rival Marina otters can easily be found online. The Bishan otters have also caught a lot of flak for breaking into multiple properties to eat koi fish.