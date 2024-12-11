UEFA, Taylor Swift and Labubu among top Google searches in Singapore in 2024

The results are in. Google search results, that is. Google has released the 2024 edition of its annual Year In Search lists, which highlight the topics that captured the attention of Singaporeans this year.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Taylor Swift and Labubu are among the top 10 searches by those in Singapore this year – with the Grammy Award-winning songstress ranking in fourth place and the adorably ugly mascot making the cut at 10th.

So who – or what – was Singapore's most searched Google term?

Well, that honour goes to the soccer championship UEFA Euro 2024 which saw Spain beating England 2-1 to become its winner.