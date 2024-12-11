UEFA, Taylor Swift and Labubu among top Google searches in Singapore in 2024
On Tuesday (Dec 10), Google unveiled its annual Year In Search 2024 lists which highlight the topics that captured the attention of Singaporeans in 2024.
The results are in. Google search results, that is. Google has released the 2024 edition of its annual Year In Search lists, which highlight the topics that captured the attention of Singaporeans this year.
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Taylor Swift and Labubu are among the top 10 searches by those in Singapore this year – with the Grammy Award-winning songstress ranking in fourth place and the adorably ugly mascot making the cut at 10th.
So who – or what – was Singapore's most searched Google term?
Well, that honour goes to the soccer championship UEFA Euro 2024 which saw Spain beating England 2-1 to become its winner.
Other popular search terms in Singapore this year include the Thai movie How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (at sixth) and singer Liam Payne (at ninth), who died in October.
Taylor Swift also topped the list of international personalities searched by those in Singapore, with her beau Travis Kelce joining at 10th. Other famous names include Donald Trump at second place and Bruno Mars at sixth.
On the Singapore front, Olympic medalist Max Maeder was the most-searched Singaporean personality in 2024 – beating the likes of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (at second place) and his wife Ms Loo Tze Lui (at number five).
Given the impact How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies had on Singaporeans, it's no surprise to see the Thai tearjerker topping the list of most-searched movies in Singapore. It even trumped Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine – both of which are the highest-grossing movies in the world in 2024.
K-dramas continue their chokehold on the small screen in Singapore, with Queen Of Tears and Marry My Husband topping the list of most searched TV shows in the country this year.
In a statement, Xiuxian Ho, communications manager at Google Singapore, said: "Our goal since Google Search launched has remained the same: To deliver the highest-quality information to everyone. That work is never done. We are constantly reimagining what Search can do.
"As Singaporeans intuitively turn to Google to stay up to date with current affairs or latest trends, we will continue to help Singaporeans find information in more natural and intuitive ways, building on our work to help people Search through text, images and voice."