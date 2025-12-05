SG60 voucher, Barbie Hsu and Ian Fang among top Google searches in Singapore in 2025

On Friday (Dec 5), Google unveiled the 2025 edition of its annual Year In Search lists, which highlight the topics that captured the attention of Singaporeans this year. Among the top 10 trending searches in Singapore this year are the late Barbie Hsu and Charlie Kirk – both of whom died this year. The two ranked at number eight and number two, respectively.

"SG60 voucher" was another topic of interest for those in Singapore, coming in at number six.

Interestingly, a few unexpected terms made the top 10 list, including "COPD [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease] treatment" at number four and "mortgage quote" at number three.

The number one trending search in Singapore is DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company.

Here is the list of the top 10 trending Google searches in Singapore in 2025:

1. DeepSeek

2. Charlie Kirk

3. Mortgage quote

4. COPD treatment

5. Osteoporosis treatment

6. SG60 voucher

7. iPhone 17

8. Barbie Hsu

9. Donald Trump

10. Asia Cup 2025

Google has also released other rankings across various categories, including trending Singapore news, trending TV shows, trending movies and trending local personalities.