SG60 voucher, Barbie Hsu and Ian Fang among top Google searches in Singapore in 2025
On Friday (Dec 5), Google unveiled the 2025 edition of its annual Year In Search lists, which highlight the topics that captured the attention of Singaporeans this year. Among the top 10 trending searches in Singapore this year are the late Barbie Hsu and Charlie Kirk – both of whom died this year. The two ranked at number eight and number two, respectively.
"SG60 voucher" was another topic of interest for those in Singapore, coming in at number six.
Interestingly, a few unexpected terms made the top 10 list, including "COPD [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease] treatment" at number four and "mortgage quote" at number three.
The number one trending search in Singapore is DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company.
Here is the list of the top 10 trending Google searches in Singapore in 2025:
1. DeepSeek
2. Charlie Kirk
3. Mortgage quote
4. COPD treatment
5. Osteoporosis treatment
6. SG60 voucher
7. iPhone 17
8. Barbie Hsu
9. Donald Trump
10. Asia Cup 2025
Google has also released other rankings across various categories, including trending Singapore news, trending TV shows, trending movies and trending local personalities.
"Mortgage quote" once again ranked highly, this time topping the list of top trending searches for Singapore news. Other events that populated the list include Lady Gaga's Lion City Mayhem concert at number six, and the saga surrounding former actor Ian Fang, who was handed a 40-month jail term after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor, at number five.
Under the category of trending local personalities, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Secretary-General and Member of Parliament Ng Chee Meng topped the list, with Fang coming in at number two.
Mediacorp's blockbuster drama, Emerald Hill, made a splash with audiences in Singapore, ranking amongst the top trending TV show searches at number seven. Joining it on the list are international hits such as Netflix's Bon Appetit, Your Majesty and Squid Game – at number one and two, respectively.
In a statement, Ben King, country managing director of Google Singapore, said: "Google’s annual Year In Search is a powerful snapshot of what mattered most to Singaporeans in the past year. From mastering new AI tools to exploring new places and seeking out the best entertainment, Search continues to be their partner in discovery....We will continue to reimagine and expand what Google Search can do to ensure we provide faster, higher-quality responses for everyone."