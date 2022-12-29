Greta Thunberg hits back at Andrew Tate after controversial influencer taunts her with his 33 cars

Greta Thunberg has proven that she’s not afraid to take on trolls who have a go at her online. The 19-year-old climate activist clapped back at controversial personality Andrew Tate, who started the exchange by directing a tweet at Thunberg where he boasted about having a large collection of cars.

In his tweet on Tuesday (Dec 27), the 36-year-old Tate said that he has 33 cars that cause “enormous emissions”.

He wrote: “Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

In her response on Wednesday, the teen activist quipped, “Yes, please do enlighten me” before asking Tate to email her at the made-up address we’ve censored, smalld*ckenergy (at) getalife.com. Her response has garnered 2 million likes at the time of writing.

Numerous commenters showed support for Thunberg, calling her comment an “immense burn” and variations thereof, and also drawing references to a kickboxing match, given Tate’s former career as a kickboxer.

Actor Billy Baldwin commented: “@GretaThunberg electrifies the crowd with a first round KO of Andrew Tate.”

Tate gained infamy with his intentionally provocative and often misogynistic views that include comparing women to property and saying that women belong in the home.

He was banned from social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube in August for violating community guidelines. His Twitter account was reinstated in late November after Elon Musk took over the platform, and he now has 3.4 million followers.

Tate has since responded to Thunberg’s burn with a video of him smoking a cigar and mocking Thunberg’s made-up email address. “Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg,” he wrote in the caption.