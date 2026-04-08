Hougang NPC video on love scams goes viral worldwide, fans include American TV host Bobby Berk and actor Andie Chen

A video about love scams by the Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre in Singapore has now gained fans from all over the world within a week of its upload. The 22-second-long video, posted on Apr 1, features police officer ASP Benjamin Cheah cleverly playing on viewers' expectations by misdirecting them.

He starts the video by holding a cup and showing that it's empty, before revealing that he wasn't even the one lifting the item. In another twist, Cheah reveals that he had not been speaking in the video up till that point; he had been lip-syncing to a pre-recorded voice message.

The lesson behind these twists and turns: "Don't believe everything you see online."

Cheah then introduces the final twist, "Because what you see is not even the real me," revealing that viewers had been watching a reflection of him the entire time.