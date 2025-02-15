'I met my younger self for coffee': Is the viral trend just a cover for humblebragging?

Within the past couple of days, it seems many people have met their younger selves for coffee – and recorded the meeting on social media.

I’m referring to the viral “I met my younger self for coffee” trend, which took off after poet Jennae Cecelia shared her poem with the same title on Instagram.

The trend typically features a block of prose along the effect of “I met my younger self for coffee and here’s how much has changed” overlaid on a photo or video of the creator.

The act of crafting these reflections is meant to encourage introspection and self-compassion, much like the therapeutic practice of inner child work, which involves addressing past experiences by "talking" to one's younger self. And many who participate in the trend say it has indeed helped them heal old wounds.

But as with many social media trends, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

ANOTHER WAY TO HUMBLEBRAG?

Each post documenting a fictional coffee date with one’s younger self seems to necessitate highlighting some degree of personal growth, whether shedding imposter syndrome or fulfilling ambitions.