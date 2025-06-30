Japan’s Princess Kako praised after viral video shows her flying economy in Brazil

According to a report by South China Morning Post, one netizen commented: “She looked like a porcelain doll. It is completely understandable to feel tired with such a packed schedule.”

Another wrote: “Videos like this should not be shared. Princess Kako is a hardworking and humble role model. We should protect her, not expose her.”

In recent years, Princess Kako has stepped more prominently into the public spotlight, particularly after her older sister, Princess Mako, stepped away from royal duties in 2021 after marrying her university partner and relocating to the US.

Since then, Princess Kako has been representing the imperial family on solo overseas trips and has been widely admired for her beauty, grace and sincerity. Some Japanese media outlets also call her the “hope of Japan”.

At her coming-of-age ceremony, the princess stated: “I believe I should carry out every task I am humbly entrusted with, sincerely and respectfully.”

Princess Kako is the niece of Emperor Naruhito and a respected member of Japan’s imperial family. While she carries out her royal duties with grace, it is her younger brother, Prince Hisahito, who is next in line to the throne, as Japan’s law still forbids women from royal succession.

Outside of her royal lineage, Princess Kako was once a competitive figure skater and won a district championship in 2007. She later pursued studies in performing arts and psychology at the University of Leeds in the UK.